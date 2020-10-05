Sza Responds To The Claims Of Her Relationship With Drake; Says "it’s All Love All Peace"

Fans of Drake and SZA were shocked to find out that the two dated when Drake revealed it in a song. The rapper claimed to have dated 29-year-old SZA back in 2008 in a song collaboration with 21 Savage. Fans, however, did not receive this news well and assumed that Drake was involved in an underage relationship with SZA. Thus, SZA has now responded to the claims and spoken about it on Twitter.

SZA addressed the claims of her and Drake dating in 2008

In the song, Drake uses a certain explicit line in which he claims he dated SZA back in 2008. When fans tried to calculate the age of the two stars, they found out that SZA was underage at the time and quite young in comparison to Drake. Fans grew increasingly concerned and thus SZA finally responded to the claims mentioning that they indeed dated. However, the singer claimed that despite the song lyrics, the truth is that they dated back in 2009.

So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

She further on went on to add that Drake must have gone a year back to add on to the poetic effect of the song. Thus she confirmed that the two dated in 2009 and not 2008 as claimed by Drake in the song. SZA further wrote that perhaps Drake innocently tried to rhyme “08” with the word “wait” as in the lyrics of the song. SZA thus concluded her tweet saying that people who were around her at that time would confirm that it was all love and peace between the two. She then went on to add a bunch of emojis and ended her first tweet.

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

Further on, discussing the underage issue that people pointed out, SZA wrote another tweet that followed her initial tweet. The singer wrote that she does not want anyone thinking that the relationship between her and Drake was underage. She also pointed out that it was not creepy and did not want anyone thinking like it was. She then highlighted that the relationship was completely innocent. She then concluded the tweet writing that all of this happened “lifetimes ago” and thus hinted that it has been a long time.

Thus, SZA ended all the claims that were put forth by the general public. Drake and SZA have been pictured together on multiple occasions and thus the two share a good working rapport. However, after the release of the song “Mr Right” in which Drake mentioned the line of him dating SZA explicitly, the singer had since unfollowed him from Instagram, according to a report by People.

