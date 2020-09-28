Lil Wayne's Birthday: Drake Says 'more Life To The Man That Gave Me Everything'

American rapper Lil Wayne turned a year older yesterday, i.e Sunday, September 27, 2020. And to mark the day, several celebrities and friends of the rapper went on to pour out their heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy. Among the many, Canadian rapper and close friend, Drake went all out to wish and pen a sweet birthday wish for Lil Wayne.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Drake shared several pictures of him and Lil Wayne where they can be seen showing off their cool banter with each other. In the first picture, the duo can be seen performing together and is also giving a candid picture together. Drake can be seen sporting a printed black t-shirt along with black denim.

While Lil Wayne, on the other hand, can be seen posing shirtless showing off his chiselled body and wore a pair of black joggers. The rapper has shared many other throwback posts and looking at the pictures it is quite evident that the duo shares a good rapport with each other.

Along with the bunch of pictures, Drake penned a long note for his co-singer praising and thanking him for all his help and hard work. He went on to write saying, “More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!!” He further went on to call him his “GOAT” with a goat emoji. He also added that he wants to drop a tear but revealed that “no emotions from a king” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post for the singer, netizens went all out to comment on all things nice for the post. Apart from netizens, celebs also went on to drop happy comments on the post. One of the users wrote, “Legendary”, while the other one wrote, “happy birthday Lil Wayne”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Earlier to this post, Tidal's Chief Content Officer Elliott Wilson shared a video of Lil Wayne from his CRWN interview in New Orleans. In the video, the singer talks about Drake's rise to superstardom and immense talent. Seeing this video, Drake was stunned watching the video and soon to the comment section to drop in a sweet comment for his kind words. Take a look at the post below.

