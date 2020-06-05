When 'Twilight' Star Taylor Lautner Was Almost Replaced In 'New Moon'

Taylor Lautner has immortalised the role of the hunky and handsome werewolf, Jacob Black from Stephanie Meyer's Twilight Saga. He had appeared in the first part itself although he had very less screen-time. However, according to reports, he was almost recast when the second movie, New Moon was in production.

Taylor Lautner almost replaced in New Moon?

Stephanie Meyer's Twilight Saga was already popular by the time the makers took the decision of adapting it to the silver screen. Hence, it is was expected that there would have been a fair amount of competition for the key roles of Edward Cullen, Bella Swan, and Jacob Black. In fact, the competition was so strong that despite appearing in Twilight as Jacob Black, Taylor Lautner was almost replaced in the second movie, as reported by the entertainment portal.

According to the report, director Chris Weitz was not sure that Taylor Lautner could bulk up properly to portray the transformation of Jacob from a human to werewolf in New Moon. He wanted someone who could play a "new, larger Jacob Black" as he admitted in the interview with the portal. Michael Copon was instead being considered by Weitz and the makers to play the role. The actor had played smaller roles on television and films but New Moon could have been his big break. However, Lautner went to extreme workout regimes to muscle up and thus, ended up keeping his role of the werewolf.

Also Read: 'Twilight' Actor Found Dead With Girlfriend In Las Vegas

Meanwhile, while the Twilight cast was being finalised, Tyler Posey had also reportedly auditioned for the role of Jacob Black. He had earlier worked in movies like Collateral Damage and Maid in Manhattan. However, after losing the role of Twilight's Jacob Black to Taylor Lautner, he played a werewolf in MTV’s Teen Wolf.

Also Read: If 'Twilight' Had An Indian Version, These Actors Could Be A Part Of It; Check It Out

The Twilight Saga by Stephanie Meyer is based on the premise of supernatural creatures like vampires and werewolves co-existing with humans in the real world. The three community is represented by the characters Edward Cullen, the vampire, Bella Swan, the human and Jacob Black, the werewolf. The novels follow the trials and tribulations that these characters face in life and love while they also battle other enemies.

Also Read: Robert Pattinson's Fans Get Creative With Memes Post New 'Twilight' Book Announcement

Also Read: 'Twilight' Fans Cannot Stop Raving About 'Bella's Lullaby' On Tik Tok; Watch Viral Video

In other news, the director of Twilight, Catherine Hardwicke had recently revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal that she made Robert Pattinson swear on a stack of bibles that he would stay away from Kristen Stewart during the filming of Twilight. This was because Stewart was still underage while the film was in production while Pattinson was of legal age. Owing to their great chemistry she feared he would end up being arrested if he did not "focus".

Also Read: Robert Pattinson Swore On "stack Of Bibles" To Stay Away From Kristen Stewart, Here's Why

Also Read: Robert Pattinson May Or May Not Star In Another 'Twilight' Film; Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.