Taylor Swift Fans Declare April 29 'High Infidelity Day'; Here's Why

Tayor Swift is currently on her 52-date ERAS tour across the USA and the singer had a special surprise for her fans at her April 29 concert. Swifties all across the globe have identified April 29 as ‘High Infidelity Day’ and it obviously has a Taylor Swift connection. At her concert, the Love Story singer surprised fans by opening her set with High Infidelity, as anticipated.

High Infidelity and April 29 have a connection owing to the lyrics of the song. In two different verses of the song, songwriter Taylor Swift mentions, “Do you really want to know where I was April 29th? / Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?” and “Do you really want to know where I was April 29th? / Do I really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?” Since the release of this song in 2022, Swifites have been waiting eagerly for the day to arrive which then came to be known as “High Infidelity Day” among the fans.

Coincidentally, on April 29, Taylor Swift was amidst her ERAS tour and was scheduled to perform a concert in Atlanta. Fans of the singer were speculating if she will perform the song on the day. The singer surprised fans by opening her concert with the song on April 29.

About the song High Infidelity

Taylor Swift’s dating life has always been a matter of key interest amongst the fans as more often than not the singer includes key details in her songs. Such a thing happened with High Infidelity. It is assumed by fans that Taylor Swift started first met Joe Alywyn on April 29, 2016, at Gigi Hadid’s birthday party. At the time, she was still dating DJ Calvin Harris but felt sparks with Joe Alywyn, who she went on to date for 6 years. Through the lyrics of the song, it is assumed that the singer was hinting at her emotional cheating on the day.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup

Taylor Swift has been making headlines since the news of her alleged breakup with Joe Alywyn broke. The couple was together for 6 years after which they reportedly split up. Though neither Taylor nor Joe have confirmed the news, several friends and family members of the All Too Well singer have unfollowed Joe on social media platforms, fueling the breakup suspicions.