Taylor Swift & Other Legendary Singers Share Their Memories From 'The Bluebird Cafe'

Taylor Swift starred in a documentary film Bluebird along with Garth Brooks and Vince Gill. The documentary film followed these singers' story who discussed memories of them performing at Nashville, Tenn in a cafe called 'Bluebird Cafe'. The cafe gives opportunities to the new singer to come and perform their songs for the live audience. Taylor Swift was discovered at the cafe at the age of 15 and years later, she surprised the audience by coming back and performing at the cafe with a new song, Better Man. Many other legendary artists who performed there spoke about their experiences at the Bluebird Cafe. Take a look at some of the most impactful lines from the documentary film.

Taylor Swift & other artists' most impactful lines from Bluebird documentary

I did not have the experience of a writer writing something and then see it going out to the world and hearing it in someone else’s voice, until I got the opportunity to feel that way, and it feels great ~Taylor Swift

Just hearing about the Blue bird Café makes you want to be there ~Lucie Silvas

There are three sacred spaces in Nashville for music. The Blue bird Café is one of them. It’s a place where you get to showcase your talent to people who are keen in listening to your music. ~Charlie Worsham

Never know what you’re going to get at the Blue bird Cafe ~Brad Tursi

When I first sang at the café’ it made me realise that this is what I am after, this is the work I want to do and it put me in my place ~Matthew Ramsey

When I graduated from High School and went to the University in Texas. After I spent two years of trying to show up to class, I realised I was much better at writing songs in my dorm room. I drove to Nashville with a group of friends and sang my first song at the Blue bird café’ and that’s when I knew where I had to be. ~Shane McAnally

There’s no crowd like the crowd at The Blue bird café, who loves music and want to listen to your songs. ~Charlie Worsham

