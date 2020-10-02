Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalised After Ingesting Weight Loss Pills & Caffeine: Reports

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is known for his controversial public image and unique rainbow-coloured hair, has now reportedly been hospitalized after overdosing on diet pills and caffeine. The 24-year-old artist told Shade Room, that he was admitted to a Florida hospital, on Tuesday post complaints of facing a hazardous reaction due to the combination of substances that he ingested. He told the outlet that the overdose was a result of combining coffee with two Hydroxycut pills.

The same Shade Room report also suggests that the recommended daily dosage of the diet pill is one. However, in order to lose weight quickly, the Gumbo rapper did not follow the regular dosage. Post taking two diet pills, he drank coffee and caffeine added as a catalyst to speed up his heart rate. Tekashi allegedly began to sweat excessively soon after the consumption.

The Kooda fame, who is currently serving probation, assured the outlet that he did not indulge in taking any illicit drugs or pills at the time of his overdose. He also claimed that he was using the Hydroxycut pill due to severe weight gain during his jail time. The New York native reportedly claimed that he weighed about 200 pounds post-release and also added that he has lost 30 pounds ever since.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was held guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to 24 months in prison. His charges allegedly include several gang crimes, armed robbery, conspiring to commit murder and many more. Although Tekashi was reportedly scheduled for a release in August 2020, however, after raising concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he was allowed to serve the final four months of his sentence in home confinement with a GPS device monitoring his whereabouts.

The rapper is only allowed to leave home for medical treatment and visiting his lawyer. The portal stated that he was about to face a minimum of 47 years in prison for his felonies, with life sentence also being one of the possibility. However, due to his co-operation with authorities, he was then given a lenient sentence.

