'The Batman' Shoot Suspended After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

As a crew member working on The Batman production tested positive for COVID-19 infection, a Warner Bros. Studio spokesperson informed on Thursday, September 3 that the film's UK shoot has been temporarily suspended. As per the reports, the spokesperson added that the person is undergoing home isolation following all the COVID-19 protocols.

Robert Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the upcoming film helmed by Hollywood director Matt Reeves. The team began The Batman shooting just a few days ago after a gap of almost six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Jeffrey Wright Reveals 'The Batman' Script Honours The Cape Crusader's Detective Skills

The Batman shooting temporarily suspended

As per reports, principal photography on The Batman began in January 2020 in London. Scenes were filmed at a cemetery at the Glasgow Necropolis in mid-February and pictures of the same were doing the rounds on the internet.

At first, Warner Bros. Studio decided to move production from London to Liverpool due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of suspending the shoot. However, the filming was eventually shut down in March.

READ: Colin Farrell As 'Penguin' Was Not Recognised By Jeffrey Wright On 'The Batman' Set

Earlier, Filmmaker Matt Reeves had revealed that the team could shot a quarter of The Batman before the production was halted. However, he was not planning to edit anything at that point. He stated that with such movies, there is never enough preparation time because they are “so complex and so enormous” and noted that the delay has given him a moment to think about the larger sequences that are yet to be filmed.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman cast features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. It was originally scheduled to be out on June 25, 2021 but has been delayed yet again.

(With AP inputs)

READ: Did You Know ‘The Batman’ Robert Pattinson Is An Award-winning Kisser?

READ: 'The Batman' Star Robert Pattinson Received THIS Advice From Christian Bale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.