Did You Know ‘The Batman’ Robert Pattinson Is An Award-winning Kisser?

The Batman star Robert Pattinson is best known for his portrayal as Edward, the vampire in Twilight movie series. The romantic fantasy thriller film series is one of the much-loved films by the audience. It also stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Edward's love interest. Every Twilight film has received numerous nominations and awards. However, did you know Robert Pattinson was acknowledged with the Best Kiss award for Twilight, along with Kristen Stewart? Read ahead and know more.

Robert Pattinson's Awards

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart won the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss. The pair was honoured with the award for four consecutive years. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart first won the award in the year 2009, for Twilight, followed by the next three year's awards for The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, respectively. However, Robert's best kisser spree was broken by Jennifer Lawrence & Bradley Cooper in 2013. They won the MTV Movie Award Best Kiss for their film Silver Linings Playbook.

About Twilight film series

This romantic fantasy thriller movie series has five installments. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, the film stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the leads with Taylor Lautner and many others in prominent roles. It follows the story of a young girl Bella who falls in love with Edward, who is a vampire. Released on November 21, 2008, the film grossed over 393 million dollars worldwide.

Robert Pattinson- on the work front

Robert Pattinson will be next seen as Batman in The Batman, releasing next year. The film first released in 1989 and since then it has had several installments, with each one of them doing wonders at the box office. The Batman cast for 2021 features Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis in the lead. The Batman 2021 cast also stars Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan and Jayme Lawson as supporting cast. This installment of The Batman is helmed by Matt Reeves. The movie is produced by DC Films and distributed by Warner Bros.

The Batman trailer

