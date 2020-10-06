'The Blacklist' Fame Actor Clark Middleton Passes Away At Age 63 Due To West Nile Virus

The Blacklist fame actor Clark Middleton passed away on Sunday, October 4 at age 63. The news was confirmed by his wife Elissa. As reported by Variety, the veteran actor was diagnosed with the deadly West Nile Virus, for which there has been no cure discovered yet.

Clark Middleton, who is known for his stints in Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Snowpiercer and Fringe, was a passionate advocate to support disability. In a recently released tweet by Middleton’s wife, she thanked his fans for their tremendous supporting. Quoting Clark’s father Mel, Elissa urged people to give the world their best in order to receive fruition of one’s effort.

Hi. Elissa here, Clark's wife. Thank you for your love and support for My Mister. I cannot count the number of times he said "Give the world your best and the best will come back to you," quoting his father Mel. And he meant it! He is in the light, happy and free, and sends love

After his demise, Clark’s wife is carrying forward his dream of supporting especially abled people. Claiming that he was a proud advocate for the same, she urged his fans to support the memorial charity fund created under his name. See the post here:

Clark was a passionate advocate for and a proud member of both the 25% of the US with a disability, and the 54M Americans with Arthritis. Support the Clark Middleton Memorial Fund here https://t.co/AUD5zJqt2Q — Clark Middleton (@SparkMiddleton) October 6, 2020

On his Clarke’s Facebook page, earlier today another statement was released by his wife. Elissa hopes that his transition was ‘graced by beautiful souls’. She added that she is happy for everyone who kept him in his prayers and has now joined the family as they celebrate his remarkable life.

Elissa here, Clark’s wife and erstwhile secret facebooker. He wants me to thank you for your love and support. I am so happy thinking of his newfound freedoms and I know his transition will be graced by the beautiful souls he loved who preceded him. We are so happy you loved him too and hope you will join us celebrating his remarkable life.

