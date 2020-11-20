'Dark 7 White' Release Date, Time, And More About The Sumeet Vyas Starrer

Indian actor Sumeet Vyas is popular for his roles in web series like Permanent Roommates and Tripling. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Wakaalat from Home alongside Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, and Gopal Datt in pivotal roles. The Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas is all set to return with his next political thriller, Dark7White, the trailer of the web series was released a while ago on November 5. The actor shared his look on social media which showed him playing the character of Yudhveer Singh, who is the soon-to-be youngest CM. Read on to know more about Dark 7 White release date.

Dark 7 white release time

Dark 7 white release time is after 12 am on November 24. The show could be streamed online on OTT platforms AltBalaji and Zee5. The trailer was recently dropped on November 5. Dark 7 White cast includes Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Jatin Sarna, Monica Chaudhary, Taniya Kalra, Kunj Anand, and Rachit Bahal in the pivotal roles. The trailer shows that the protagonist is murdered and there are 5-6 suspects to his murder, the twist is to find about who the accused is amidst numerous suspects. Dark 7 white would also showcase Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas as an onscreen couple after their successful web series Permanent Roommates and Wakaalat From Home. Take a look at the trailer of the series that is all set to release on November 24th.

The ALTBalaji series Dark7White is a youth-oriented political thriller murder mystery with a quirky storytelling style filled with dark humour. In an interview with Mid-Day, Sumeet gave a brief about the show and said that it will show him do things that politicians shouldn't do in general. He further said that the drama will normalize deceit, showcasing it as something crucial to fulfilling an ambition. This web series is Sumeet Vyas's second project with Ekta Kapoor after The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. He was also seen in the 2020 web series titled Official Bhootiyagiri and Wakaalat from Home. On the big screen, Sumeet appeared in the Rajjkummar Rao-starrer Made in China in 2019.

