PUBG Mobile India Release Date Details And Other Latest Updates

The Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile in the country as a part of its crackdown on Chinese-linked mobile apps along with 117 other applications. However ever since then, there have been numerous reports about the game to have a comeback in India. Recently PUBG Corp announced that PUBG Mobile is geared up to return to India with some local twists to the game like limited game time, green coloured blood, changed virtual simulation training ground setting based for the Indian market as well. Developers at PUBG Mobile had recently revealed the teaser for "PUBG Mobile India" on their social media account as well. Read for the latest updates on PUBG MObile India.

PUBG Mobile India download latest updates

According to the Sportskeeda portal, a while ago, some users stated of spotting a PUBG Mobile India download APK link on the official website, however, it wasn't working yet. It is assumed that the developers might be testing out the webpage before they release the same on their platform.

According to the latest report on Times now, it is expected that the Battle Royale game would get its own trailer shortly featuring Indian names like Arshad Warsi, which would then reveal the release date. A message by MantrijiGaming mentioned on PUBG Mobile India Discord server about the same.

In a tweet by Ghatak, he claims that the Indian version of the PUBG tournaments could feature a prize of Rs 6 crores.

6 crores first prize for pubg tournament! Surprised?! Min salary 40k-2L for tier 1 teams to huge prizepools which increases every season. “ESPORTS” the beginning of a new era. This is the perfect time to try your hand in esports #GamersUnite — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 20, 2020

PUBG Corporation has uploaded multiple teasers to hype the PUBG Mobile India version. One such video also features Indian PUBG influencers like Dynamo, Jonathan to name a few. PUBG Mobile India now has its own website as well. According to a DNA report, to fund the PUBG corp's India plans, Karfton Inc is reportedly slated to invest $100 million in India, which would help to run Indian offices, host Indian-exclusive esports events, and tournaments. They also stated that the privacy and security of Indian player's data are kept as the top priority. The developers haven't provided any details on the PUBG Mobile India release date, however, they have shared a new PUBG Mobile India trailer on their YouTube channel. Here is the PUBG Mobile India trailer.

PUBG mobile India release date was rumoured to be today on November 20th, however, neither the corporation nor any of their associates have announced about the release date of the game. Mostly because there is no announcement about the same from the Indian government and their official stance regarding the relaunch of the PUBG Mobile. The game was recently banned in India along with 117 Chinese apps to secure India's data security and privacy breach issues. A while ago, the Facebook and Instagram page of the PUBG Mobiel India teased the viewers with a coming soon message. The Tap Tap listing also mentioned that the Indian version of the game would be available in both English and Hindi language.

