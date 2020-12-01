'A Merry Christmas Match' Cast & The Characters They Portray In The Christmas Themed Film

Hallmark's film A Merry Christmas Match released in the year 2019 and revolved around the Christmas holiday season. The plot of the film centres around Corey Calvin who works in a small-town shop of antiques that her late father opened and her mom tries to keep afloat. When her best friend leaves for TV stardom in Los Angeles, Corey settles for staying behind and letting go of her big-city dreams of becoming a theatre director. Keeping the shop open to honour her dad’s memory matters more to Corey until she meets Ryder Donnelly and sparks fly between the two. Written and Directed by Jake Helgren, let's take a look at the Christmas themed movie's cast.

A Merry Christmas Match cast

Ashley Newbrough

Ashley portrays the central character of Corey Calvin in the film. The actor started her career in the year 2000 and since then has appeared in a lot of films and series. The American Canadian actor's most famous works include Love Under the Stars, You may Now Kill The Bride, Small Town Christmas, Mistresses and Rent a Goalie.

Lindsey Gort

The cast of A Merry Christmas match includes Lindsey Gort who plays the role of Jillian Winters. Lindsey Gort is a 36-year-old American actor. She is a writer as well, known for The Carrie Diaries that released in 2013, All Rise, a 2019 film and Lucifer. She has been married to Beau Laughlin since July 18, 2015.

Kyle Dean Massey

A Merry Christmas match characters include Ryder Donnelly, played by Kyle Dean Massey. The American actor and singer, known for his roles in the Broadway musicals Wicked, Pippin and Next to Normal. He played the recurring role of openly gay country music songwriter Kevin Bicks on the ABC musical drama series Nashville. His famous works include Cupid, Up all night, Company, Lucky Guy and Next to normal.

John DeLuca

A Merry Christmas match cast includes John DeLuca playing Davey Wallace. The American actor is most popularly known for his role as Butchy in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Teen Beach, as well as its sequel Teen Beach 2 and as Anthony in coming-of-age comedy Staten Island Summer. He also guest-starred with Maia Mitchell on an episode of Disney Channel's show, Jessie, along with a guest appearance on Wizards of Waverly Place. His famous works include Chalk it up, Spree, Hemingway and All Hallows' Eve.

Image Credits: Hallmarkmovie instagram account

