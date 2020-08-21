'The Fate Of The Furious' Cast Features Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson & Other Talented Actors

The Fate of the Furious is the eighth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise. The movie is helmed by F. Gary Gray and written by Chris Morgan. The Fate of the Furious follows Dominic Toretto (Diesel) who retires and settles down with his wife Letty. However, a cyberterrorist Cipher (Theron) convinces him into working for her. Dom betrays his own team after he is convinced by Cipher. This forces the team to find Dom and take down Cipher. Take a look at The Fate of the furious cast.

'The Fate of the Furious' cast

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Vin Diesel plays the role of a professional street racer who has a criminal history. He gets retired and settles down with his wife Letty. He is also the biological father of Brian. Vin Diesel gained major recognition for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor is known for movies like XXX, The Iron Giant, Saving Private Ryan, among others.

Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs

Dwayne Johnson played the role of Hobbs in The Fate of the Furious. A Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) agent who joins hands with Dom and his team following their outings in Rio de Janeiro and Europe. Dwayne Johnson has starred in numerous successful films, including The Game Plan, Get Smart, Race to Witch Mountain, Tooth Fairy, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Rampage, and Skyscraper, to name a few. Another notable franchise starring Johnson is Jumanji, and he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Jason Statham played the role of Deckard Shaw. Shaw is a rogue British Special Forces criminal who was imprisoned by Hobbs and the DSS after his defeat in Los Angeles. He helps Dom's team to take down Cipher. Jason Statham is known for his action-thriller roles and portraying tough characters. Jack Statham gained recognition with movies like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000), to name a few.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty ‘Ortiz’ Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez played the role of Letty, Dom's love interest. She is also a former professional street racer and the stepmother of Brian. She is known for her role as a troubled boxer in the independent film Girlfight. On television, Rodriguez played Ana Lucia Cortez in the second season of the television series Lost. She has also had numerous voice appearances in video games such as Call of Duty and Halo, and lent her voice to the 3D animated film Turbo and the television series IGPX.

Other members of 'The Fate of the Furious' cast

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker

Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner / Little Nobody

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Elsa Pataky as Elena Neves

Kurt Russell as Mr Nobody

Charlize Theron as Cipher

