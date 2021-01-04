'The Great North' Cast: Which Actor Lent Their Voice To Which Character In This Sitcom?

The American adult animated sitcom, The Great North premiered its first episode on Fox on January 3, 2021, and was already renewed for a second season before its premiere. The sitcom has been created by Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux and Minty Lewis while it features voices of prolific actors including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally and Alanis Morissette. Thus, read to know about the cast of The Great North to know about all The Great North characters in detail.

The Great North cast (Lead)

Nick Offerman as Beef Tobin

Popular American comedian-actor, Nick Offerman lends his voice to the role of Beef Tobin in The Great North. Nick as Beef plays the central character in this adult animated sitcom. Beef is shown to be a single father who juggles his life to keep his children close together.

Jenny Slate as Judy Tobin

American actor, comedian and author, Jenny Slate plays the role of Judy Tobin in this sitcom. Jenny as Judy plays the role of Beef's only daughter in The Great North. The character of Jenny is shown to have artistic dreams in the series.

Will Forte as Wolf Tobin

The Saturday Night Live fame Will Forte lends his voice to the role of Wolf Tobin in The Great North. Will as Wolf is shown to be Beef's oldest son in this adult animated sitcom.

Dulcé Sloan as Honeybee Shaw

American stand-up comedienne & writer, Dulcé Sloan lends her voice to the lead character of Honeybee Shaw in The Great North. Dulcé as Honeybee is shown to be Wolf Tobin's fiancée in the newly-released American sitcom.

Paul Rust as Ham Tobin

I Love You, Beth Cooper actor Paul Rust lends his voice to the lead role of Ham Tobin in this Fox show. Paul as Ham is shown to be the middle son of Beef. In the series, the character of Ham is shown to be openly gay

Aparna Nancherla as Moon Tobin

Inside Amy Schumer actor Aparna Nancherla lends her voice for the character of Moon Tobin in The Great North. Aparna as Moon plays the role of Beef's youngest son in this American sitcom, created by Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux and Minty Lewis.

The Great North cast (Supporting)

Megan Mullally plays Judy's boss, Alyson Lefebvrere.

Alanis Morissette plays Judy's imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette.

Judith Shelton plays Londra Pennypacker

Julio Torres plays Judy's crush, Crispin Cienfuegos

