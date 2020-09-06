The Haunted Mansion Work Begins, Film To Be Based On Disney's Popular Themepark Attraction

Disney is currently working on its second live-action movie based on its popular theme park attraction, The Haunted Mansion. Screenwriter Katie Dippold has been roped in to write the film. Katie Dippold is credited for Parks and Recreation, The Heat and Snatched. The producers of Aladin, Dan Lin, and Jonathan Eirich are going to producer the movie. The producer Dan Lin is also popular for producing movies Sherlock Holmes, It, and Lego. The cast of the film is not yet decided.

Disney currently working on 'The Haunted Mansion' part 2

The Haunted Mansion opened at Disneyland in 1969, which soon drew a lot of attraction, becoming successful immediately. Similar rides were erected at Walt Disney World in Florida and Tokyo Disneyland. Along with patrons in a Doom Buggy riding through the haunted house, there are dozens of supernatural scares throughout the ride.

The comedy version of The Haunted Mansion released in 2003, starring Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, Marsha Thomason, Jennifer Tilly, and Dina Spybey. He portrayed the character of a workaholic realtor who buys a mansion that turns out to be haunted. The movie was directed by Rob Minkoff and made an est gross collection of $182 million. The film was critically acclaimed worldwide.

Also Read: Scary Horror Movies On Zee5 That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine; See List

Disney Movies to watch based on its theme park attractions

Disney opened a theme park ride Pirates of the Caribbean in the year 1967. A movie based on the ride was premiered on the big screen in the year 2003. The movie was then made in five different parts, all starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. The film made an est gross collection of $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion, internationally.

Also Read: 'You Should Have Left' Ending: Find Out What Happens At The Haunted House In The End

In 2002, Disney released a family comedy film Country Bears based on a ride at Disneyland. The production house has now finished shooting for Jungle Cruise, which is also based on a Disneyland ride. The film will be starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and is slated to release in 2021. The film was supposed to release in 2020, but the dates were pushed ahead by a year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Katie Dippold From 'Ghostbusters' Roped In To Write New 'The Haunted Mansion' Disney Movie

Also Read: Where To Watch 'You Should Have Left'? List Of Streaming Platforms That Have This Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.