The Karate Kid Cast: What The Actors Are Upto Now; Read Details

The Karate Kid, released in 2010, is a martial arts drama film. The film is directed by Harald Zwart and is a part of the Karate Kid series. The movie has been produced by Jerry Weintraub, James Lassiter, Ken Stovitz, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The plot revolves around a 12-year-old boy who moves to China with his mother and gets into trouble with the neighbourhood bully. He meets an old maintenance man who teaches him Kung Fu for his self-defense. The cast of The Karate Kid includes Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan, Wenwen Han, Zhenwei Wang, and Yu Rongguang. Take a look at where The Karate Kid cast is now and what they are up to.

The Karate Kid cast: Where are they now

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith played the role of Dre Parker in The Karate Kid. Apart from being an actor, Jaden is also a rapper, singer, and songwriter. The 22-year-old son of Will Smith released his first debut album Syre in 2017 and his second album Erys in 2019. He worked in a Netflix original, The Get Down in 2017. Recently in July of 2020, he released his song Cabin Fever, from his third album CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. The album also includes a song called Falling for you with Justin Bieber. Take a look at his recent album:

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan plays the lead character of Mr Han in the movie. He plays a Chinese maintenance man who becomes Dre Parker’s master and teaches him Kung Fu. Jackie Chan played various roles after The Karate Kid. He worked in films like Dragon Blade, Skiptrace, Bleeding Steel, Viy 2: Journey to China etc. He has many upcoming projects in 2020 and 2021 namely Wish Dragon, Vanguard, Project X-Traction, Five Against a Bullet, The Handsome and Chinese Zodiac 2. Chan is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Wenwen Han

The Karate Kid cast also includes Wenwen Han who plays the character of Mei Ying, Dre Parker’s love interest in the movie. The 26-year-old actor is also a violinist and a dancer. In 2017, the actor starred in Ink & Rain. Wenhen Han is not very active on social media and prefers to keep a low profile.

Zhenwei Wang

Zhenwei Wang plays the character of Cheng, Dre Parker’s arch opponent in the movie. Zhenwei Wang currently works as a stuntman and Martial artist. After The Karate Kid, he played a role in the movie Martial Arts vs. Reality in 2012.

Yu Rongguang as Master Li

The Karate Kid cast also includes Yu Rongguang who plays the character of Master Li, Cheng’s Kung Fu instructor in the movie. Yu Rongguang is also a martial artist. His recent works include his roles in Chinese Television shows like Joy of Life and Battle Through the Heavens. He recently also starred in movies like Magic Circle, Spy Wolf Chameleon and Who Am I.

Source: Still from The Karate Kid

