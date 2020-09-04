'Raised By Wolves' Cast: Take A Look At Roles Played By Amanda Collin, Abubakar & Others

Raised by Wolves is an American TV show made for HBO Max and created by Aaron Guzikowski. The show premiered yesterday and has gotten a rating of 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Many critics have also commended the actors of the show. Let's take a look at the cast of Raised By Wolves and all the roles they play in the article below:

Raised By Wolves cast - Main characters

Amanda Collin as Mother

Amanda Collin plays the role of the Mother among the Raised by Wolves cast. She has the lead role in the show. Amanda Collin is a Danish actor and has been seen in A Horrible Woman (2017), Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016) and Splitting Up Together (2016).

Abubakar Salim as Father

Raised By Wolves cast features Abubakar Salim in the role of the Father. He is the husband of Amanda's character and plays a strong role in Raised By Wolves. Abubakar Salim is also a producer and has contributed to many projects like Assassin's Creed: Origins (2017), Raised by Wolves (2020) and Informer (2018).

Winta McGrath as Campion

Winta McGrath plays the role of the Campion among the Raised By Wolves cast. Winta McGrath is only eleven years old and this is her first big project. Before this, she was seen in Red Dog: True Blue (2016) and Aloft (2014).

Travis Fimmel as Marcus

Raised By Wolves characters features Marcus, which is essayed by Travis Fimmel. Travis is an Australian actor and model. He has been seen in many TV shows and movies. He played Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings (2013), and Anduin Lothar in Warcraft (2016).

Niamh Algar as Sue

Niamh Algar plays the role of Sue among the Raised By Wolves cast. Niamh Algar is an Irish actor and has been seen in The Virtues and MotherFatherSon which starred Richard Gere.

Raised By Wolves - Supporting characters

Ivy Wong as Vita

Ivy Wong plays the role of Vita in the cast of Raised by Wolves. She is 8 years old and has been featured as Pendra Siliu in Star Wars: Rogue One (2016). Her role has been well commended on the show.

Matias Varela as Lucius

Matias Varela plays the role of Lucius in the cast of Raised by Wolves. He is a famous actor who has been seen in - Narcos (2015), Point Break (2015) and Assassin's Creed (2016).

