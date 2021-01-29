'The Next Three Days Cast': Read About The Characters And Actors In This Thriller Film

The Next Three Days cast and the storyline has been quite popular among the audience and has managed to create a thrill among its fans. The movie is an adaption of a French film, Pour Elle, exploring the lives of a couple and how their lives takes a serious turn when the wife gets accused of murdering her boss. There were many speculations about the movie and one question kept popping in the heads of the fans: is The Next Three Days a true story? Read ahead to know about The Next Three Days cast and more.

Who starred in The Next Three Days?

Here’s a list of some of the cast of The Next Three Days that played significant roles in the 2010 thriller movie.

Russell Crowe

The actor played one of the lead The Next Three Days characters named John Brennan who essayed the role of Lara’s husband in the movie. The actor is also a well-known director, producer and a musician and has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows. Some of his movies include Prisoners of the Sun, Hammers Over the Anvil, The Quick and the Dead, American Gangster, The Man with the Iron Fists, True History of the Kelly Gang, Fathers and Daughters, Body of Lies, The Crossing, The Silver Brumby, etc.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks is another actor from the cast of The Next Three Days who essayed one of the lead roles. She was seen as Lara Brennan in the movie and essayed an amazing performance as the accused murderer. Some of her other movies are Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Role Models, Man on a Ledge, The Hunger Games, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Pitch Perfect 3, Charlie's Angels, Power Rangers and many more.

Brian Dennehy

The actor essayed the role of George Brennan in the film and is best known for his performances on television shows, movies and theatre. Some of his best work includes Finders Keepers, Twice in a Lifetime, The Stars Fell on Henrietta, Assault on Precinct 13, The Song of Sway Lake, She Hate Me, Little Miss Marker and others.

Lennie James

Lennie James was also a significant part of The Next Three Days cast and has also appeared in several other movies and television shows such as Lost in Space, Les Misérables, Lucky Break, Sahara, 24 Hour Party People, Blade Runner 2049, The State Within, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and several others.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is a popular American actor and filmmaker is best known for her roles in Alpha Dog, Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, Rush, Love the Coopers, etc. Some of her other movies, TV shows and music videos include People Like Us, Meadowland, Booksmart, The Black Donnellys, American Dad!, City Of Angels, Nice For What, Stolen and several others.



Also Read 'Flack' Season 2 Cast: All About 'Anna Paquin' Starrer Dramedy Series

Also Read 'The Sandman' Cast Revealed; Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie To Lead The Netflix Series

Is The Next 3 Days a true story?

The story of the movie is the story of a happy couple whose lives get distorted when the wife gets accused of murdering her boss and all the evidence is stacked against her. However, only her husband has faith in her that she was innocent. According to Courthouse News Service, this was actually a true story of a French woman who was convicted of murdering her boss.

Also Read 'The Next Three Days' Ending Explained: Know All Details Here

Also Read Is 'The Next Three Days' A True Story? Read More About This Prison Break Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.