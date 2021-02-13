The Ofiice's Plop, Jake Lacy Celebrates His 36th Birthday; Know The Actor's Net Worth Here

While the rest of the world celebrates Valentine's Day, The Office cast member Jake Lacy will be celebrating his 36th birthday. Jake is well-known for his character Pete 'Plop' Miller from the hit TV series The Office. Know about the actor's shows and net worth below.

Also Read: John Krasinski Gives "long-lost Lyrics" To 'The Office' Theme Song On 'SNL'

Jake Lacy's Net Worth

Jake Lacy's net worth is valued to be around $5,00,000, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Lacy was born and brought up in Greenfield, Massachusetts, where he discovered his love for acting. He married Lauren DeLeo on August 22, 2015. They both tied the knot in Dorset, Vermont. Jake Lacy's date of birth is February 14, 1985.

Jake Lacy's Series

Also Read: 'SNL' Review: John Krasinski Shines, But Kate McKinnon & Beck Steal The Show

Lacy's latest show titled High Fidelity aired on Hulu last year on February 14. Fans of the show met with a shock when it was announced that there won't be a second season to the romantic series. Many praised the actor's role in the series and were sad that there wouldn't be a second season.

Lacy starred in the hit series Girls, which aired from 2012 to 2017. He played the character of Fran Parker on the TV show. He played the character of Keith in 2015's Billy & Billie, starring Adam Brody and Lisa Joyce. In 2019, he was Ron in the film Fosse/Verdon. In 2020, he made an appearance in the star-studded miniseries Mrs America, as Stanley Pottinger.

Also Read: John Krasinski's SNL Show Shocks Fans As He Kisses Davidson, Talks About Being Arrested

His most memorable performance to date is his character Pete 'Plop' Miller in The Office. He featured in the ninth and the final season. He replaced Mindy Kaling's character Kelly Kapoor and B.J. Novak's character Ryan Howard. Pete Miller is a customer service executive at Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch.

The Office Cast

The Office was initially a British series starring Ricky Gervais as the boss and manager. The US version of the series, which is the longest-running version of The Office series, stars Steve Carrell in the lead role. John Krasinski, who is well known for his character Jim Halpert, is the witty one of the lot and always pranks on Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson. Jenna Fischer's character, Pam Beesly, plays Jim Halpert's love interest and the receptionist on the show. Other cast members include Angela Kinsley as Angela Martin, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone, and others.

Also Read: John Krasinski & Dwayne Johnson Return For Some Good News' Holiday Episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.