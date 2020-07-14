'The Old Guard' Cast: Charlie Theron To Kiki Layne, Know The Cast & Character Details

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard is a superhero film that had an OTT release on Netflix on July 10, 2020. The plot of the movie is based on the comic book of the same name. The Old Guard revolves around the team of immortal mercenaries, who are suddenly exposed by a CIA agent and they must fight to keep their identity a secret. Meanwhile, they also discover a new and inspected member while accomplishing their mission. Here’s everything that you need to know about The Old Guard cast.

The Old Guard Cast:

Charlie Theron

The Old Guard Cast features Charlie Theron as Andy aka Andromache of Scythia. She is one of the immortal mercenaries who is an old warrior with regenerative healing abilities. She along with her three immortal friends Booker, Joe and Nicky use their special ability to help people.

Kiki Layne

KiKi Layne is essaying the role of Nile Freeman in The Old Guard. She is a former US Marine who serves in Afghanistan. She has her throat slit while taking down a military target only to discover that she recovers without a single scratch. Nile shares a disturbing dream with the other immortal warriors who in return are alerted about her existence. Andy tracks her down and rescues Nile from the military warriors who abducts her for testing.

Matthias Schoenaerts

The Old Guard cast sees Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, another immortal who once was a soldier who fought under Napolean. Booker being an immortal betrays their friend which leads them trapped for testing. Booker believes that the testings will eventually help them find a way to end their immortality. However, they are tortured.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor is essaying the role of James Copley, a former CIA Agent in The Old Guard. He is grieving the loss of his wife from ALS. While watching the immortals being tortured, Copley has a change in mind and decides to help them escape.

Luca Marinelli

Luca Marinelli is enacting the role of Nicky who is a former crusader. He and Joe started off being each other’s enemies. However later they fell in love with each other.

Marwan Kenzari

Marwan Kenzari is essaying the role of Joe in the film. He is a warrior who has participated in the crusades. He falls in love with Nicky. When they are ambushed by the military, Joe and Nicky become heavily wounded and end up being captured by them.

