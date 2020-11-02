'The Pick Up Artist' Releases In Dehradun Theatres As They Reopen After 7-month Lockdown

Dehradun theatres have finally reopened after being shut down for over 7 months now and the first film to be released is The Pick-Up Artist. The crime-thriller is the directorial debut of Rohit Arora and hit Indian theatres on October 16, 2020. Read on to know more about the movie.

Also Read: Mohammed Rafi's Throat Bled While Recording Song For Vijay Bhatt's 'Baiju Bawra'?

The Pick-Up Artist is the first movie to release in Dehradun theatres, as they reopen

The Pick Up Artist made it to all the Dehradun PVR theatres on October 30, 2020, as they reopened after a 7-month long lockdown. The film was earlier released in theatres of Delhi as they opened on October 16, 2020. The Pick Up Artist has garnered huge praises at several International Film Festivals.

In a conversation with ANI about the movie getting positive reviews, director Rohit Arora said that the film has been attracting attention and appreciation from around the world because of its storyline. He also added that the movie has been featured in several International Film Festivals so far including in Brazil, United Kingdom, America, Netherlands, and Colombia. It is a small budget film but has been able to impress audiences and critics all around, with an 8.7 rating on IMDb so far.

Also Read:'Vivah' Actor Amrita Rao, Husband RJ Anmol Blessed With A Baby Boy

It was selected as the official entry to the World's Best Independent Film Festival at WorldFest Houston. It has also secured to its name 2 Gold Emmy awards. The storyline revolves around girls being kidnapped from the fashion industry and the investigation of which is being conducted by a rather maniac policeman.

The film was shot in Delhi and took almost three years to be wrapped up. The cast of the film includes Dev Chauhan, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Aanchal Chauhan, Lokesh Mittal, Vinay Dogra in focal roles along with others. The story has been written by Rohit Arora along with Pankaj Uniyal, who is also the producer of the film. The casting, cinematography, and editing credits are all singlehandedly taken care of by Rohit Arora himself.

Also Read: Gautam Kitchlu Shares Goofy Picture Of Kajal Aggarwal Who 'woke Up As Mrs Kitchlu'

Also Read: For Kiara Advani & Vijay, It's All About Tying The Knot This Wedding Season; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.