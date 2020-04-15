The Turning Ending: Here Is An Explanation Of How The Supernatural Horror Movie Ends

The Turning is a supernatural horror movie starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Joely Richardson. The movie is an adaptation of a ghost story named The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. The movie traces the story of a young governess named Kate who is hired to take care of two children in Bly Manor. Her experience turns out to be scary, but is it the manor or is she just seeing things?

ALSO READ | 365 Dni Ending: What Does The Thrilling, Emotional End Of Laura-Massimo's Love Story Mean?

The Turning ending explained

The Turning’s ending starts with her following some footprints and seeing a frightening vision of Jessel being raped and killed by the horse-keeper Quint. She tells this to Mrs Grose who says that she took care of Quint herself. But the ghost of Quint killed Mrs Grose, pushing her over the stairs' bannister. She then flees with children.

ALSO READ | 'The Raikar Case' Ending Explained: Who Exactly Is The Killer?

Suddenly, it is shown that all of it was Kate’s vision and she is just staring at her mother’s art. She then tries to check on the children and slowly gets convinced that she has seen the ghost of Quint. She argues with the children and breaks Flora’s doll. Miles calls her delusional. She then approaches someone who appears to her mother and screams in horror, but the audience does not know who it is.

ALSO READ | 'Defending Jacob' Shows Chris Evans As A Protective Father And Other Details Of The Show

What does the ending of The Turning mean?

The movie brings forward two endings. The first ending confirms that the ghosts of Quint and Miss Jessel exist and that Kate was able to escape with the children. The other, and scarier, version of the ending is that Kate is the one who has started hallucinating things now. As they had already established the fact that Kate’s mother was insane, it is all Kate’s illusions and thoughts that we see throughout the movie.

ALSO READ | 'War Of The Worlds' Episode 8 Ending Explained | Who Stops The Martians?

It can be said, therefore, that the ending is left open for the audience. For those who are fond of happy endings, they might choose to believe that Kate successfully fled the place. On the other hand, Kate being mentally unstable also brings out a thrilling twist to the whole story.

ALSO READ | 'Ozark' Season 3 Ending Explained And What To Expect From Next Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.