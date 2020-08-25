'The Vanished' 2020 Plot Explained: Here's The Plot And Ending Of The Mystery Thriller

The Vanished 2020 is a mystery thriller that features a couple’s attempt to find their missing daughter. Here is an insight into The Vanished 2020 plot and ending. Beware of spoilers if you haven’t watched the film yet.

The Vanished 2020 movie plot:

In the opening scene, audiences are introduced to a family who head out for a road trip. The couple, Paul and Wendy have a ten-year-old daughter named Taylor. Further, the family is also accompanied by their pet pug Lucky. The family then halts at a lakeside campground where they are received by a middle-aged proprietor named Tom. While Tom appears to be hostile, his groundkeeper is not too friendly either.

However, things take an ugly turn when Taylor goes missing. The couple then seeks the help of sheriff Baker and deputy Rakes. They inform the couple of a dangerous convict who had recently escaped from prison. Although the sheriff believes that the convict did not kidnap the child, he tells the couple to be on a lookout for him since he might be in the woods. When the couple fails to get answers about their daughter, they take up the task of finding their daughter. The couple not only sneaks out but also commits a murder in order to find their daughter.

The Vanished 2020 ending:

The Vanished 2020 featured a rather unpredictable end. In the end, the sheriff finds an old photograph of the couple. This photograph features the couple in front of the Twin Towers. He realizes that the photograph was captured 17 years ago. Further, Wendy appeared to be pregnant in the photograph.

The sheriff is now in a fix since the couple claimed their daughter’s age to be ten. By the time he returns to the camp, Paul and Wendy have already left. In order to find out the truth, the sheriff contacts Paul’s brother. He tells the sheriff that it was hard for the couple to accept their daughter’s death. Further, he also states the cause of her death. He says that Taylor died 7 years ago due to drowning in a lake. The couple would enact their old memories with Taylor since they both suffered from manic episodes.

The Vanished 2020 reviews:

The Vanished 2020 has received mixed reviews. However, several have appreciated the film for its unpredictable plot. The Vanished 2020 IMDb rating is 5.6/10.

