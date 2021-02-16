These Tweets By Dionne Warwick Prove Why She Is Deemed 'Queen Of Twitter' By Fans

Quick links:
Veteran singer and actor Marie Dionne Warwick, who was one of the biggest hit-makers between the 1950s to 1990s' era, continues to be a favourite among netizens to date because of her knack for speaking her mind out on social media, especially Twitter. The 80-year-old has a massive fan following on the micro-blogging platform because of her no-filter tweets and tongue in cheek responses to other users on Twitter. Here's taking a look at a list of Dionne Warwick's tweets this year which prove that she is the ultimate queen of Twitter.
If I follow you today just remember I can unfollow you tomorrow if you post foolishness.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 12, 2021
CC: Hey, my tweeters! Well, it’s time to go to bed, so I’m gonna say goodnight to all of you. Have a pleasant, restful evening and I’ll be back at ya as soon as I can. So, sleep well (because that’s what I’m going to do)! Love you all — Goodnight! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jXrzZOA5UA— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 12, 2021
I can see when y’all argue in my Twitter replies. You look foolish. Be kind to one another.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 11, 2021
If you love someone, let them know. Tomorrow is not promised. 🕊❤️— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 9, 2021
I have seen how mean people can be on here. People have feelings. I hope that kindness can spread like wildfire this year.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 9, 2021
Hey @Twitter, why can’t I send GIFs? They are my favorite ☹️— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 9, 2021
Hey Dionne, can you drop us a GIF? We’ve fixed this so they should be working now.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 10, 2021
People can like things that you might not like. That’s how the world works. Bye! ❤️— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021
I’m going to read through your random facts. So far, a young man has a wart on the bottom of his foot. The internet is an interesting place. #dionnewarwick— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 5, 2021
Sitting down. What are you doing? https://t.co/ElOvonra0d— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 2, 2021
@Quaker if you use this in an ad, send me food and a check, honey. 🥰 https://t.co/x92nevk2WS— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 30, 2021
Let’s create some happiness. Show me a photo of something that made you smile this week using the Hash Tag #dionnewarwick and I will respond!— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 27, 2021
I hope that DaBaby’s mother calls herself DaMama. This would be a wonderful full circle moment.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 22, 2021
It is “TikTok”. I have been saying Tick Tock and SOMEBODY on my team has corrected me. I won’t name her.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 22, 2021
Looking warm, @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/YcasZJ0iT3— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 20, 2021
Use the good sense God gave you...I am logging off. Bye! ❤️— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 17, 2021
I just asked my team what the “buss it” challenge was. Why are you asking me to do that? Don’t make me delete TikTok before I even start. 🥴— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 17, 2021
Auntie to Auntie...can I borrow that jacket @KamalaHarris? https://t.co/eaMZt0DY6Z— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 16, 2021
Bad and Boujee. You and me both, @iamcardib. I have some questions that I do not want to tweet. Get in touch @OffsetYRN 🗣 pic.twitter.com/G8JAHJrHQd— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 15, 2021
