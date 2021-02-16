Last Updated:

These Tweets By Dionne Warwick Prove Why She Is Deemed 'Queen Of Twitter' By Fans

Dionne Warwick is a veteran actor & singer who is quick active on Twitter. Thus, check out these tweets by her to find out why she is deemed 'Queen of Twitter'

Veteran singer and actor Marie Dionne Warwick, who was one of the biggest hit-makers between the 1950s to 1990s' era, continues to be a favourite among netizens to date because of her knack for speaking her mind out on social media, especially Twitter. The 80-year-old has a massive fan following on the micro-blogging platform because of her no-filter tweets and tongue in cheek responses to other users on Twitter. Here's taking a look at a list of Dionne Warwick's tweets this year which prove that she is the ultimate queen of Twitter. 

18 tweets that prove why Dionne Warwick is deemed 'Queen of Twitter' by fans

1) When she spoke about having zero tolerance for 'foolishness' on Twitter

2) When she turned Unicorn just to wish fellow 'Tweeters' and fans 'Good Night'

3) When she set the record straight about reading her Twitter comments

4) When she turned 'Love Guru' for fans and advised them to confess their love to their crush

5) When she voiced her opinion against 'mean people' and became a flag-bearer of 'kindness'

6) When she made Twitter fix their 'GIF' problem on the same day of expressing disappointment 

7) When she gave netizens a reality check on how the 'world works'

8) When she revealed reading through 'random facts' and shared a hilarious fact with fans 

9) When she actually responded to a random tweet by a user with a random response

10) When she didn't shy away from asking Quaker to send her 'food and a check' if they use her tweet in their ad

11) When she took one for the team and decided to spread 'Happiness' on Twitter

12) When she shared a hilarious take on the name of rapper DaBaby's mother

13) When she admitted being corrected by one of her team members about misspelling 'TikTok'

14) When she too participated in the 'Bernie Sanders' meme fest

15) When she put some 'sense' into netizens' minds before 'logging off'

16) When she kept herself updated with the viral TikTok trend among the youth

17) When she had an 'auntie to auntie' word with Kamala Harris

18) When she called herself and rapper Cardi B 'Bad and Bougie'

