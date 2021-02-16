These Tweets By Dionne Warwick Prove Why She Is Deemed 'Queen Of Twitter' By Fans

Veteran singer and actor Marie Dionne Warwick, who was one of the biggest hit-makers between the 1950s to 1990s' era, continues to be a favourite among netizens to date because of her knack for speaking her mind out on social media, especially Twitter. The 80-year-old has a massive fan following on the micro-blogging platform because of her no-filter tweets and tongue in cheek responses to other users on Twitter. Here's taking a look at a list of Dionne Warwick's tweets this year which prove that she is the ultimate queen of Twitter.

Also Read | Burt Reynolds Laid To Rest At The Hollywood Forever Cemetery After 2 Years Of His Demise

18 tweets that prove why Dionne Warwick is deemed 'Queen of Twitter' by fans

1) When she spoke about having zero tolerance for 'foolishness' on Twitter

If I follow you today just remember I can unfollow you tomorrow if you post foolishness. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 12, 2021

2) When she turned Unicorn just to wish fellow 'Tweeters' and fans 'Good Night'

CC: Hey, my tweeters! Well, it’s time to go to bed, so I’m gonna say goodnight to all of you. Have a pleasant, restful evening and I’ll be back at ya as soon as I can. So, sleep well (because that’s what I’m going to do)! Love you all — Goodnight! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jXrzZOA5UA — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 12, 2021

3) When she set the record straight about reading her Twitter comments

I can see when y’all argue in my Twitter replies. You look foolish. Be kind to one another. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 11, 2021

4) When she turned 'Love Guru' for fans and advised them to confess their love to their crush

If you love someone, let them know. Tomorrow is not promised. 🕊❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 9, 2021

5) When she voiced her opinion against 'mean people' and became a flag-bearer of 'kindness'

I have seen how mean people can be on here. People have feelings. I hope that kindness can spread like wildfire this year. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 9, 2021

6) When she made Twitter fix their 'GIF' problem on the same day of expressing disappointment

Hey @Twitter, why can’t I send GIFs? They are my favorite ☹️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 9, 2021

Hey Dionne, can you drop us a GIF? We’ve fixed this so they should be working now. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 10, 2021

Also Read | Hollywood Stars Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Complete Takeover Of football Club Wrexham

7) When she gave netizens a reality check on how the 'world works'

People can like things that you might not like. That’s how the world works. Bye! ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021

8) When she revealed reading through 'random facts' and shared a hilarious fact with fans

I’m going to read through your random facts. So far, a young man has a wart on the bottom of his foot. The internet is an interesting place. #dionnewarwick — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 5, 2021

9) When she actually responded to a random tweet by a user with a random response

Sitting down. What are you doing? https://t.co/ElOvonra0d — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 2, 2021

10) When she didn't shy away from asking Quaker to send her 'food and a check' if they use her tweet in their ad

@Quaker if you use this in an ad, send me food and a check, honey. 🥰 https://t.co/x92nevk2WS — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 30, 2021

11) When she took one for the team and decided to spread 'Happiness' on Twitter

Let’s create some happiness. Show me a photo of something that made you smile this week using the Hash Tag #dionnewarwick and I will respond! — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 27, 2021

12) When she shared a hilarious take on the name of rapper DaBaby's mother

I hope that DaBaby’s mother calls herself DaMama. This would be a wonderful full circle moment. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 22, 2021

Also Read | Salma Hayek Says She 'is Proud' To Strive In Hollywood Regardless Of Her Nationality

13) When she admitted being corrected by one of her team members about misspelling 'TikTok'

It is “TikTok”. I have been saying Tick Tock and SOMEBODY on my team has corrected me. I won’t name her. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 22, 2021

14) When she too participated in the 'Bernie Sanders' meme fest

15) When she put some 'sense' into netizens' minds before 'logging off'

Use the good sense God gave you...I am logging off. Bye! ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 17, 2021

16) When she kept herself updated with the viral TikTok trend among the youth

I just asked my team what the “buss it” challenge was. Why are you asking me to do that? Don’t make me delete TikTok before I even start. 🥴 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 17, 2021

17) When she had an 'auntie to auntie' word with Kamala Harris

Auntie to Auntie...can I borrow that jacket @KamalaHarris? https://t.co/eaMZt0DY6Z — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 16, 2021

18) When she called herself and rapper Cardi B 'Bad and Bougie'

Bad and Boujee. You and me both, @iamcardib. I have some questions that I do not want to tweet. Get in touch @OffsetYRN 🗣 pic.twitter.com/G8JAHJrHQd — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 15, 2021

Also Read | Quentin Tarantino Claims Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Scarier Than Silence Of The Lambs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.