Tobey Maguire Wants 'more Screen Time' In 'Spider-Man 3', Read Details About New Film

Fans have seen Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in the first Sony Spider-Man series. According to a report by Cosmic Book News, there have been rumours about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield signing for Spider-Man 3, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe’ movie. Recently, Grace Randolph took to her Twitter hander and revealed that there’s no confirmation about the actors’ approval and Tobey Maguire has been holding out as he wants more screen time in the movie rather than just swinging around.

‘Tobey Maguire doesn’t want more money’

Some extra TEA ☕️



I’m hearing Tobey Maguire doesn’t want more 💵💵💵



turns out he wants more SCREEN TIME out of the suit, so he can really act in the film instead of swinging through it!



And one idea is all the Spideys swing into Times Square... 👀🕷#SpiderMan3 #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/LyhwWx0Cdj — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 17, 2020

Grace Randolph, a popular comic book writer and a YouTuber, recently took to her Twitter handle and shared some tea- time news. She revealed that Tobey Maguire doesn’t want more money for the upcoming movie, Spider-Man 3, but wants more screen time. Her tweet stated how he wants to get out of the superhero suit so that he can get more time to act in the movie rather than just swinging through it.

The claims made by Grace Randolph have not been confirmed by the makers but this has definitely raised speculations among the fans. Though Andrew Garfield is most likely to be a part of the movie, according to reports by the portal, there haven’t been any official announcements made by Tobey Maguire about his confirmation to sign for Spider-Man 3.

After Grace Randolph dropped in the news, many fans came out and reacted to the tweet. Many of his fans agreed to the actor’s demands of having more screen time. Take a look at a few of the reactions Grace;'s tweet garnered:

I would be disappointed if these cameos were small parts. It’s not enough to see them show up for a couple minutes just as fan service. I want to feel like their time on screen together really matters. I think Tobey has probably seen enough insignificant OG character cameos. — David (@datsettodivad) October 17, 2020

Considering tobey doesn’t work that much nowadays I feel like he should just take the deal, if I was Tom I wouldn’t want anyone to upstage me in MY movie — Sean Melia (@seanmelia123) October 17, 2020

It makes sense to me as somebody else says its hard to emote when your face is covered by that mask.. also seems a bit pointless because in that case anyone can just stwp into the spiderman suit and all you'd need is tobey to record a few voice over lines.. — Johnny (@Johnny25232) October 18, 2020

Yes please, kinda pointless to have him back without much screen time out of the suit. Anybody can wear the Raimi scene and do the swinging scenes — Soham Bagchi (@electronicsheep) October 17, 2020

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man gained much fame. The actor has also been a part of many popular movies namely Wonder Boys, Seabiscuit, Brothers, Ride With The Devil, The Cider House Rules, the Great Gatsby and many others. The actor has also won many awards and has been nominated for quite a few of his performances. He was awarded the Best Actor for his role in Pleasantville and Spider-Man 2 by Saturn Awards. His role in Wonder Boys bagged him an award for the best-supporting performance.

