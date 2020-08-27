Tom Cruise Heads Out To Watch 'Tenet' In Theater; Twitter Says It Is His 'biggest Stunt'

The film Tenet directed by Christopher Nolan has finally released in theatres in the UK. Thus, Tom Cruise headed out to watch the film in a theatre near him. The actor seemed quite excited as he headed out after a long time to watch a film on the big screen. Due to the pandemic conditions, several theatres all around the world were asked to close down temporarily till things normalised. This was done as a safety precaution to avoid people from coming out in large groups. Things in the UK had finally begun normalising, leading to the re-opening of theatres. Thus, the film Tenet released in the UK and several other countries too will soon see the release of the film..

Tom Cruise heads out to watch the film Tenet in a theatre near him

Tom Cruise shared a video montage of himself heading to watch the film in the theatre. The actor seemed delighted to finally head out and his excitement was evident from the caption of his post. He wrote “Big movie. Big Screen. Loved it”, thus signifying that he not only loved the film but the entire experience in general. Tom Cruise could be seen enjoying the car ride with his friends as he wore his mask and waved out to a few fans on the road. The actor then got off the car and posed in front of the theatre where the poster of Tenet was placed. As he posed, Tom exclaimed, “Back to the movies”, in excitement to getting back to the theatre. From there, the actor proceeded to the cinema hall where he and his buddies took their seats as the film began. A few snippets were shared where Tom could be seen thoroughly engrossed in the film. Towards the end, Tom left the theatre saying that he loved the film.

Upon the video being uploaded, several fans were concerned for his health as the virus has not been completely neutralised. Thus many people even went on to call it Tom Cruise’s “Biggest Stunt” as he went to the theatre. Fans expressed their concern whereas some were simply amazed by the actor. Here are some of the major reactions Tom Cruise's video got.

Biggest stunt here is you riding in an actual cab. ;) Big fan nonetheless. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) August 25, 2020

Yes! This is what I love, people back at the cinema. Safely of course — FilmFan (@morenol_1990) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile Christopher Nolan be like: pic.twitter.com/lPCWwcS8nN — SwagpurKaChaudhary (@aagarwal198657) August 25, 2020

Listen to Tom get back to movies @Lauz_79 pic.twitter.com/3BY769Kze5 — ⎊ carlo fantastico 💙🇮🇹 (@_jennifer1878) August 25, 2020

imagine going to the cinema and having tom sitting next to u, i wouldn't live to tell about it😭😭 — milenka (@PIMENDESTEL) August 25, 2020

I see that and think there is just way too many people in that auditorium and there is no way I would step into a cinema unless we have a vaccine or effective treatment. A movie just isn’t worth itZ — London girl (@Londoner_2019) August 25, 2020

