Tom Hanks' Baseball Uniform From 'A League Of Their Own' Up For Auction, Bid Crosses $4000

Many popular movie memorabilia is often up for auction. Recently, the May Queen dress from the 2019 movie, Midsommar created a stir on the internet when it was put for the auction. Now it is the turn of Tom Hanks' baseball uniform from the 1992-release, A League Of Their Own, which is being put up for auction.

Tom Hanks' baseball uniform from A League Of Their Own up for auction

According to reports, the iconic uniform which Tom Hanks sported in the movie as Jimmy Dugan the alcoholic and disgruntled manager is up for auction in the Lelands Spring Classic Auction. The uniform consists of the iconic jersey, pants, belt, cap and leggings worn by the actor in the movie, A League Of Their Own. A description on the listing of the item says that the belt in the uniform has a swatch missing at the back but it has not undermined the quality of the product.

Image credit: Movieclips YouTube

The bidding on the uniform has reportedly crossed $4000. There are only 21 days left of the Lelands Spring auction. There are countless other items on sale including Michael Jordan's autographed sneakers.

The movie, A League Of Their Own is an iconic one which is based on a true event. It revolves around the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League which was established during World War II. In a movie, Tom Hanks essays the role of the team's manager who helps them achieve victory. A League Of Their Own was very popular when it released and continues to be a cult classic which popularised the dialogue, "There's no crying in baseball".

Besides Tom Hanks, A League Of Their Own also cast Lori Petty, Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O''Donnell as important members of the team of Rockford Peaches. The movie was directed by Penny Marshall. It won the American Comedy Award for Funniest Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. It had also been nominated for a Golden Globe, Grammy and countless other awards including some international awards as well like Award of the Japanese Academy.

