Tom Holland Gets Grilled By 'Uncharted' Fans After Sharing First Look As 'Young Nathan'

While Hollywood has managed to get a hold on making exciting and entertaining comic book films, the multi-billion dollar studios still somewhere struggle to bring game adaptations to screen efficiently. In the past, there have been a number of game adaptations to film which did not translate well, thus resulting in poor reception at the Box Office.

It is only with recent films, Jumanji and Sonic were the films in question actually impressed by fans. Tom Holland has now dropped his first look from the Uncharted film which has gone on-floors again after a long hiatus. However, fans of the original game are not liking Tom Holland's iteration of Nathan Drake. Check out their reactions below -

Fans criticise Tom Holland's look as 'Young Nathan'

Holland recently took to his social media accounts and shared his first look from the film with fans. The original Naughty Dog game Uncharted has been a cult classic for years. Thus, fans of the game expected the actor playing Nathan to be visibly similar to the video game counterpart, but that is evidently not the case. While Holland can be seen wearing the character Nathan's iconic leather shoulder holster, he does not pose the physicality of the character. This led to a number of trolls pointing out that the Uncharted movie does not feature the real Nathan Drake.

While it is not sure how old is Nathan Drake in this iteration of Uncharted, there have been speculations about him playing a Young Nathan in the film. There have been speculations that the story will be presented across a trilogy ranging from a young Nathan to an older and much intense version of the character. However, fans criticising the first look do not like it even though the final product is not out yet.

Wack. Way to ruin uncharted sony — GOD OF BOY (@IT3YB4LLS) October 22, 2020

I don't hate Tom Holland he's a fantastic actor. Best spiderman out of everyone. But there's just nothing that screams that he could be Nathan for me. In my opinion, Ryan Reynolds would make a good Nathan Drake. But Tom Holland, I'm happy for you. — Josh (@Itzzjoshoffcial) October 22, 2020

Bro. I know your an actor and I'm not some huge Uncharted fanboy but you aren't Nate man.... pic.twitter.com/NXba2DIMa2 — ðŸ”¥ Failed Pyromancer ðŸ”¥ ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡´ðŸ‡µðŸ‡· (@romanklan) October 22, 2020

No offense dude I like you as an actor you made a great spidy but you just don't have the features that say Nathan Drake. If I were to cast that part I would say Jensen Ackles. However I'm sure you will do good. — ItComesInPintes (@ItComesInPintes) October 22, 2020

Dont tell me this is real pic.twitter.com/9xYeZP0peH — OGumbo (@OfficerGumbo) October 22, 2020

It is evidently too soon to judge a character's portrayal on-screen from the first look. But, the vocal backlash against Tom's Nathan is not the first time an actor has been subjected to online trolling over their film looks. The Sonic film's first look animation of the character was changed from the scratch when fans overtly criticised it. The film later turned out to be a box office success.

