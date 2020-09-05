Silverado Filming Location - Check Out Where The Western Film Was Shot

Silverado is an American film released in 1985. The Western film shows a story of four guys and their meetings with some goons. The movie has been rated at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. Silverado was even nominated at the 58th Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Original Score.

Silverado was produced and directed by Lawrence Kasdan, while it was written by Kasdan along with his brother Mark. The film was distributed by Columbia Records and Sony Pictures for home media. The film stars Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, Danny Glover and Kevin Costner as the four friends on whom the whole movie is based while the supporting cast includes Brian Dennehy, Rosanna Arquette, John Cleese, Jeff Goldblum and Linda Hunt.

ALSO READ| Where Was Eyes Wide Shut Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of The Movie

Filming of Silverado (1985)

According to newmexico portal, Silverado was mainly shot at a set known as the Cook Ranch. It is located in New Mexico. The set is now known as Cerro Pelon Ranch. It is located at 5547 Highway 41, North Galisteo, New Mexico. In 1984, Lawrence and Mark Kasdan were scouting for locations in New Mexico to build a township for their film. The movie set for Silverado was then arranged to showcase towns located in different states. Here is a view of the Cook Ranch, now called as the Cerro Pelon Ranch.

According to virtualglobetrotting, after fashion designer Tom Ford owned the Cook Ranch, it was called as the Cerro Pelon Ranch. The Cerro Pelon Ranch has been used for many acclaimed movies and TV series like Lonesome Dove, All the Pretty Horses, Cowboys and Aliens, Wild, Wild West, 3:10 to Yuma, The Missing, and Thor.

According to movies2nm, Silverado film's shooting lasted for 96 days. It was shot at other New Mexico locations like Abiquiu, Ghost Ranch, Los Alamos, Nambe, White Rock, White Rock Overlook, Tent Rocks, Cochiti Pueblo, and Santa Ana Pueblo, Eaves Movie Ranch. Here are a few photos of the Ghost Ranch, White Rock Overlook, and Eaves Movie Ranch (Santa Fe) in New Mexico, where the filming of Silverado took place.

ALSO READ| Where Is 'Summer Of 42' Filmed? Check The Filming Locations Of The 1971 Drama

Silverado cast

Silverado cast included actors like Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, Danny Glover. Kevin Costner, Sheb Wooley, John Cleese, Brian Dennehy, Linda Hunt. Jeff Goldblum, Rosanna Arquette, Ray Baker, Lynn Whitfield, and Jeff Fahey in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| 'Raised By Wolves' Filming Location Includes Spacious Film Afrika Studios, Know Details

ALSO READ| 'Cobra Kai' Filming Location, Plot, Cast, And Season Two Ending Explained

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the movie Silverado

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.