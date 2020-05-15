NBA Star Tristan Thompson Admits That He Took A Paternity Test Which Turned Out Negative

NBA star Tristan Thompson recently admitted that he had taken up a paternity test after a woman named Kimberly Alexander claimed that he was the father of her child. The tests have come out to be negative as confirmed by the Kardashian lawyer. Kimberly Alexander also reportedly asked him to take a second test which he also reportedly agreed to.

Tristan Thompson recently revealed that he had taken up a paternity test, the result of which came out to be negative. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson also reportedly sent a letter to Alexander asking her to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications”.

According to a report by a leading international daily, Kimberly Alexander also took to her Instagram handle to clear the air regarding the paternity test. She also accused the other party of sabotaging the test results due to the Kardashian connection. She had previously written in an Instagram post about the DNA test. She named the lab where the test was held and said that she was extremely upset with them for the fact that they were trying to sabotage the DNA test with Tristan Thompson. She also claimed that she is well aware that Tristan is the father of her child, whom he has been neglecting since birth.

The cease and desist letter to Kimberly also states that it has been proven that Mr Thompson is not the father of her child and has demanded her to stop claiming otherwise. It also asked her to stop claiming that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian falsified the test results. The lawyer also pointed out that it is defamatory to put false accusations on Thompson as the allegations are of serious nature. There have also been reports about Khloe and Tristan going for a defamatory suit if the allegations do not stop coming in from Kimberly’s side.

Image courtesy: Tristan Thompson Instagram

