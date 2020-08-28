MS Dhoni Up There With Clive Lloyd, Michael Brearly And Mark Taylor: Greg Chappell

Former Team India coach Greg Chappell is of the opinion that MS Dhoni is the finest captain the country has ever produced. The Englishman revealed how the former India captain surpassed all his expectations. Chappell was appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team during the early days of MS Dhoni's international career. The former Team India coach added how he would throw various challenges at the wicket-keeper, which he would clear with flying colours.

Greg Chappell puts MS Dhoni in the league of Clive Lloyd, Michael Brearly And Mark Taylor

The 72-year-old spoke about MS Dhoni as a cricketer and a leader during a recent conversation with an Indian news outlet. The Australian spoke about young Dhoni's humbleness when he initially broke into the team. Chappell also added he was always optimistic about MS Dhoni and his capabilities.

Speaking more about the former India captain, Greg Chappell expressed how easy it was to deal with a young Dhoni because of his straightforwardness. Greg Chappell was all praise for 'Captain Cool' and his approach to leadership and rated him among the likes of great captains such as Mark Taylor, Michael Brearley, Ian Chappell and Clive Lloyd. Chappell also said he considers Dhoni as one of the most inspirational leaders in the past 50 years.

He added how Dhoni had surpassed all of his expectations and also his own to rise as one of the greatest all-rounders of his era. Chappell also appreciated Dhoni's ability to back himself. Apart from Dhoni's on-field excellence, his cheeky humour caught Greg Chappell's attention.

MS Dhoni career: 'Captain Cool' calls it quits

MS Dhoni took cricket fans by surprise on August 15 as he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket. It had been over a year since Dhoni played for India. His last match in national colours was the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester on July 9. MS Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all the three ICC trophies. However, he will continue playing for his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni returns to cricket with IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season will mark the return of CSK captain MS Dhoni after his hiatus. The CSK squad has already touched down in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020 and the players are currently in quarantine. The captain of the Chennai-based franchise will look to clinch the IPL title again and add yet another feather to his hat. The IPL 2020 season is set to commence from September 19, with all teams having to comply with the stringent SOPs set by the BCCI. The final is scheduled to take place on November 10.

Image credits: PTI