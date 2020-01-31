'Unnatural Selection', 'Medical Police' And Other Binge-worthy Medical Series On Netflix

Netflix has become one of the biggest OTT platforms in the world. It has web series and documentaries with a plethora of genres to cater to everyone’s liking. Whether you are in the mood for comedy or drama, here is a list of binge-worthy medical shows on Netflix that will satisfy your need.

Here is a compilation of medical shows on Netflix

Unnatural Selection

Unnatural Selection is a 2019 TV documentary series that presents an overview of genetic engineering and particularly, the DNA-editing technology of CRISPR, from the perspective of scientists, corporations and biohackers working from their home. The series was released by Netflix on October 18, 2019. Unnatural Selection is helmed by Joe Egender and Leeor Kaufman.

Nurses who kill

Nurses who Kill is a 2016 British documentary about the nurses who used their position to kill people. Nurses who kill is helmed by Will Hanrahan, Chris Jury and Nadia Dawber. The series was much-loved by fans as it has an interesting plot and twists.

Medical Police

Medical Police is an American comedy medical web series. Medical Police created by Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern and David Wain. The series premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2020. Medical Police is a spin-off of the short-form alt-comedy series Children's Hospital, that parodied medical dramas, whereas Medical Police is a parody of international spy thrillers. The series star Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel.

