Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'Unnatural Selection', 'Medical Police' And Other Binge-worthy Medical Series On Netflix

Hollywood News

Netflix has become one of the biggest OTT platforms the world over. Here are a few medical series on Netflix like unnatural selection that one can binge-watch

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
unnatural selection

Netflix has become one of the biggest OTT platforms in the world. It has web series and documentaries with a plethora of genres to cater to everyone’s liking. Whether you are in the mood for comedy or drama, here is a list of binge-worthy medical shows on Netflix that will satisfy your need.

Here is a compilation of medical shows on Netflix

Unnatural Selection

Unnatural Selection is a 2019 TV documentary series that presents an overview of genetic engineering and particularly, the DNA-editing technology of CRISPR, from the perspective of scientists, corporations and biohackers working from their home. The series was released by Netflix on October 18, 2019. Unnatural Selection is helmed by Joe Egender and Leeor Kaufman.

ALSO READ| Miss Americana Will Release On THIS Day And THIS Time On Netflix In India. Read More

ALSO READ| 'Uncut Gems' Release Time & When Will Adam Sandler's 2019 Film Be Available On Netflix

Nurses who kill

Nurses who Kill is a 2016 British documentary about the nurses who used their position to kill people. Nurses who kill is helmed by Will Hanrahan, Chris Jury and Nadia Dawber. The series was much-loved by fans as it has an interesting plot and twists.

ALSO READ| Next In Fashion Season 1 Release Time: When Will The Show Premiere On Netflix

Medical Police

Medical Police is an American comedy medical web series. Medical Police created by Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern and David Wain. The series premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2020. Medical Police is a spin-off of the short-form alt-comedy series Children's Hospital, that parodied medical dramas, whereas Medical Police is a parody of international spy thrillers. The series star Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erinn Hayes (@hayeslady) on

ALSO READ| Altered Carbon, To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2; New Netflix Shows In February 2020

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA