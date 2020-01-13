Who Is Simran Mishrikoti From Netflix's Jamtara? Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Netflix released the newest trailers for its upcoming series titled Jamatara. The show has already created a buzz among the audience for its unique plot and gripping storyline. The series launched on January 10 and stars Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, Anshuman Pushkar in pivotal roles.

Also Read | 'Jamtara' Is Full Of Promising Actors; Here Is The List Of The Cast

Who is Simran Mishrikoti?

The cast of the series has created a massive buzz and fans want to know more about them. Amit Sial is known for his works in Bollywood and is a well-appreciated actor in the industry. Simran Mishrikoti, on the other hand, has also been gaining massive popularity after fans knew of her involvement in the film. The actor is known for her work in Seetharama Kalyana (2019), The Faction and Devil's Daughter (2019). She has also starred in a few music videos and is extremely popular on Instagram. She often manages to give her fans some major fashion goals with her red carpet and travel looks. Simran plays the role of Ponto in the web series and fans were extremely excited to watch the actor in the popular series.

Also Read | 'Jamtara' Reviews: Twitteratis Give Enthusiastic Response To The Show

The story of the series revolves around the business of illegal mobile fraud. The makers try to explore the fraudulent business of the mobile phishing industry. Two boys Mondal and Rocky are faced with differences when a local MLA Brijesh finds out about their scheme. The corrupt and greedy MLA demands cash as he wants for the business. Rocky willingly agrees to work under the pressure of the MLA Brijesh however, Sunny has different ideas. Sunny plans on keeping the business for himself and limited to his closest associates. Amidst all this, a local SP Dolly Sahu is adamant on finding these frauds and ending their racket for good.

Also Read | Jamtara Release Date: What Time Does The Series Come Out On Netflix?

Also Read | 'Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega' Trailer Promises A Gripping Crime-thriller; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.