Vanessa Hudgens Breaks Down How She Played Triple Role In 'The Princess Switch 2'

Netflix recently released its movie The Princess Switch: Switched Again for the viewers worldwide. It is a Christmas romantic comedy film helmed by Mike Rohl. The sequel to the 2018 movie The Princess Switch: Switched Again features Vanessa Hudgens in the lead role. She is playing a triple role in the movie. In a recent Netflix Film Club video, Vanessa Hudgens explained how she played the three roles in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Also Read | 'The Princess Switch' Cast: Details About The Cast Of Christmas Romantic Comedy On Netflix

Also Read | The Princess Switch 2 Cast - Everything You Need To Know About The Recently-released Film

Vanessa Hudgens on playing a triple role in The Princess Switch: Switched Again

In the video, Vanessa Hudgens went through a scene and explained how they filmed it where all three of them can be seen in a single frame. The first movie The Princess Switch had the story of Stacy and Margaret. This time, the sequel has introduced Fiona Pembroke which is the third character of Vanessa Hudgens. She is the cousin of Margaret. Vanessa Hudgens explained this character as anyone that gets in her way, she is going to be stomping all over.

Vanessa Hudgens revealed that lining up of shots was difficult when the characters were interacting with each other. Talking about a scene where Fiona had to hold the phone up as Margaret and Fiona posed, Vanessa Hudgens said “We would actually like pause the shot on a monitor so we could see where exactly I was holding the phone. Then my double would try to have to like, remember where exactly to hold the phone up to so that I was looking at the actual right place.”

See the video here

Vanessa Hudgens also shared details about the appearance of all three characters. She said that the hair and makeup switches were a beast because the looks are very different. The character of Fiona has a wig so it was comparatively easy to get the hair done but the rest of the makeup took a huge effort. In a shot where Fiona and Margaret are seen in a frame, they first shot Fiona’s side and then Vanessa Hudgens changed to Margaret and filmed it differently. In the end, the two shots were superimposed to get the final output.

In a scene where all three avatars of Vanessa Hudgens are visible, the actor revealed So we shot these all separately, with body doubles as the other characters. So I felt so bad because the poor body doubles had to learn all of the lines for all three characters as well. Because I would do one character, they would do the others. There were two, and then, we would all switch. So everyone was playing one of the characters Stacy, Margaret or Fiona at one point and it was so confusing."

Also Read | Vanessa Hudgens' 'Princess Switch 2' Trailer Is Out And It Is Three Times Cooler!

Also Read | Benjamin Bradley On Netflix: Background, Job And Other Details About "Mr Christmas"

Vanessa Hudgen's movies have always brought the best out of her as an actor. The Princess Switch: Switched Again is no exception to it. The Princess Switch cast consists of Vanessa Hudgens Stacy, Margaret and Fiona, Sam Palladio as Edward and Nick Sagar as Kevin. Here is a look at The Princess Switch: Switched Again trailer.

Image Credits: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.