Benjamin Bradley On Netflix: Background, Job And Other Details About "Mr Christmas"

Netflix recently released its reality show Holiday Home Makeover with Mr Christmas for viewers all over the world. The streaming service giant has stepped into the festive mood with this home makeover reality show. The series features seasoned interior designer Benjamin Bradley, who goes by the name Mr Christmas. The name has been associated with him as he is an avid holiday and Christmas enthusiast. Benjamin Bradley "Mr Christmas" has always been vocal about his love for Christmas. Ever since the release of Holiday Home Makeover with Mr Christmas, a lot of viewers have been eager to know more about the host, Benjamin Bradley “Mr Christmas”. For all the people who are curious about Benjamin Bradley, here is everything you need to know about him.

About Benjamin Bradley

Benjamin Bradley might be known as Mr Christmas now but he is not like that for the rest of the year. According to a report by House Beautiful, Once the holiday season is over, Benjamin Bradley switches back to his day job of an interior designer. He started his own design firm E & Co. Home 27 years ago. He designs traditional, mid-century modern spaces. Going by his personal account, one might not even know that he is such a holiday decorating aficionado. His personal Instagram account gives users a glimpse of his work at E & Co. and some of the picturesque findings by him. His another account where Mr Christmas is seen in action is full of Christmas and holiday content. He has also shared some fun behind the scenes content from the show.

Benjamin Bradley "Mr Christmas"

Benjamin Bradley on Netflix has made his Mr Christmas tag known to the whole world through Holiday Home Makeover with Mr Christmas. Two years ago, In an interview with the New York Times, Benjamin Bradley had shared that his Christmas valuables collection boasted of more than 3,000 individual pieces of holiday décor which also includes more than 40 Santas. This had earned him the name of Mr Christmas even before the show.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr Christmas

Benjamin Bradley on Netflix has been a huge hit till now with the show Holiday Home Makeover with Mr Christmas. The series shows Mr Christmas giving a magical makeover to various houses for Christmas. Holiday Home Makeover with Mr Christmas cast features Benjamin Bradley and his team of expert ‘Elves’. The official description about the show on Netflix reads as, “Interior designer Benjamin “Mr Christmas” Bradley works with a trusty team of “elves” to help families transform their homes for the holidays.” Holiday Home Makeover with Mr Christmas cast review has been mostly positive as the viewers are enjoying the wonderful makeovers given by Benjamin Bradley and his team of ‘Elves’.

