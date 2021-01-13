Victoria Beckham Reveals How Elton John Was The Reason She Left 'Spice Girls'

Victoria Beckham has finally revealed the real reason she left the Spice Girls. The British singer-turned-fashion designer penned a letter to her future self for an article in a fashion magazine. In this letter, she revealed how singer Elton John was one of the reasons for her to quit the famous all-girls band and find her own passion. Read on to know more about this story.

Victoria Beckham reveals why she left Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham is not a new name in the fashion industry. Before she became a well designer and fashion influencer through her clothing brand, she was a fashion icon by being Posh Spice. Victoria a.k.a Posh Spice was an integral part of the British all-girl band Spice Girls. The band is considered to be the most successful female bands of all time.

But back in 2001, Victoria Beckham chose to depart from the band and went on to enjoy her solo music career. Soon she entered the fashion industry by launching her self-titled clothing brand. Now in an open letter to her future self in British Vogue’s latest issue, Beckham revealed why she chose to quit the band.

In the letter, she wrote that a long time ago she saw her friend, singer Elton John, performing Las Vegas. She revealed that the Rocketman singer helped her experience a “life-changing moment”. Victoria Beckham added that when she saw Elton performing Tiny Dancer, she realized that the performance was like “oxygen for him”. She realized that “singing and dancing” was fun for her but it was not her passion. This realization led her to “uncover” her dream and step away from “being a spice girl”.

Victoria Beckham, as mentioned earlier, left Spice Girls back in 2001. But she reunited with them for a special performance in 2012 at the Olympics closing ceremony. Other members of the band, Brown, Bunton, Horner, and Chisolm went on a comeback tour in 2019 but Beckham did not join them citing work and family commitments.

In this letter that Victoria Beckham wrote to her future self, she also quips about how she wears SPF every day for herself and she also hopes that her future self is being rewarded for her new beauty line, titled, Victoria Beckham Beauty. According to Yahoo! News’ report, in this letter, Beckham also mentions how starting her fashion label was “terrifying”. Beckham launched the label back in 2008 and now her runway shows during fashion weeks are packed with the who's who of the entertainment industry.

