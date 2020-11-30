Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious Video Disapproving David Beckham's Singing

Victoria Beckham who is famous for her 90s pop band the Spice Girls recently took to her Instagram and posted a video of her son Cruz singing. The video also heard father David Beckham chiming in when the former popstar had to tell him off for interrupting their son. Watch this hilariously cute Beckham Family video here.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's cute Instagram banter

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's son, Cruz Beckham was singing his rendition of Sam Cooke's 1957 hit, Darling you Send Me in his recent Instagram post. Victoria was recording a video of her son when David decided to sing along and interrupted Cruz's cover. This broke Victoria and Cruz into a spurt of laughter and Victoria said, "Oh my god.... David!" She later posted this video on Instagram saying her son sings like an angle and then dad joins in, tagging both Cruz and David with some kisses. David also replied to her post by commenting below and wrote, "Whatever" with a finger across the mouth emoji, prompting her to be quiet and tagged her. See the post and the comment here.

The Beckham Family tree

David Beckham is one of Britain's most famous footballers. He has also been seen in a number of TV commercials and TV shows. It won't be wrong to say that Beckham is now not just an athlete but an actor as well. His most popular and recent cameo was seen in the final season of Modern Family. Victoria Beckham was a pop star in the British girl gang, Spice Girls. She is now a fashion designer. Victoria and David got married in 1999. They have four children. Brooklyn Joseph Beckham is their eldest son born on March 4, 1999. He is a well-known model and photographer.

Romeo James Beckham is their second son. He was born on September 1, 2002, making him an 18-year-old adult now. According to Popsugar, he is Elizabeth Hurley and Elton John's godson. Cruz David Beckham is the youngest son of Victoria and David. He is just 15 years old and sings like an angel just like his mother. Cruz was born on February 20, 2005. Harper Seven Beckham is the youngest child of David and Victoria. She is also their only daughter. She is definitely the most pampered child amongst all the Beckhams by the looks of their Instagram. Harper was born on July 10, 2011.

IMAGE CREDITS: @cruzbeckham IG

