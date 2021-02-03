Victoria Beckham Shares Adorable Bedtime Notes Written By Her Daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's daughter Harper Beckham caught everybody's attention when her mother took to Instagram and posted an adorable note written by her. Harper Beckham is the youngest child of the celebrity couple and has three older brothers. Read on to know about what she wrote in that sweet note for her parents.

Also Read | Victoria Beckham Reveals How Elton John Was The Reason She Left 'Spice Girls'

Victoria Beckham's Instagram story

British footballer David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper, who is just 9 years old, writes bedtime letters to her parents, one of which her mother posted on her Instagram story. The fashion designer shared a snap on her Instagram stories on Tuesday morning, revealing the couple's little girl's handwritten letters for each of them. The sweet note read, "Dear Mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever, I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you, Sleep well sweet dreams, love Harper." You can see Victoria's story here.

Also Read | Cruz Beckham Posts About Selling His Used-damaged Hoodie For $150,000, Deletes It Later

While her note for her mother is very heartwarming, Harper's good night message for her father is equally adorable. It read, "Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best dreams. You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you xoxo I love you so much, Sleep well xoxoxoxox" Victoria posted this on her Instagram story as well and wrote, "someone loves daddy very much".

Also Read | Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious Video Disapproving David Beckham's Singing

Harper Seven Beckham is not the only one in the family that has a flair for writing. A month back, Victoria wrote a letter to her future self, for the fashion magazine Vogue and stated that 2020 and 2021 are in the distant past and that she has carried the lessons of that time with her. The letter also mentioned how the present Victoria hopes that the future her is reading it on a beach, surrounded by her loved ones. It added that she has experienced more togetherness with her family than she could have ever imagined and it will be something she will always cherish. Victoria and David have four children together, Romeo, Cruz, Brooklyn, and Harper.

Also Read | Victoria Beckham And David Beckham To Feature In A Documentary Series Soon?

(Image Credits: Victoria Beckham Instagram (@victoriabeckham))

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.