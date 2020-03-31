Vin Diesel's Son Says 'Coronavirus Is Helping Us In More Ways' In Instagram Video; Watch

Vin Diesel recently posted an Instagram video with his 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair. In the video, Sinclair talked about Coronavirus and said, “Coronavirus can be hurting us, it’s also helping us in more ways than it’s hurting us.” Even Vin Diesel added a personal message to this video. This Vin Diesel video comes days after the actor revealed that Steven Spielberg wants him to return to directing films.

Vin Diesel’s son considers COVID-19 a helping hand

The Coronavirus pandemic has grappled the world. The pandemic has hit several industries across the globe. Even the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. Many celebrities across the globe are self-isolating to not get infected by COVID-19.

Amidst this self-isolation Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel recently took to Instagram and share an Instagram video along with his son Vincent Sinclair. In this video, Vin Diesel revealed that his son Vincent just got done with his Mandarin class. The Fast and Furious actor did not forget to mention that this class was an online language class.

While talking about his son Vin said, “My son just came out of his Mandarin class, online Mandarin class. We just wanted to give a quick shout-out and a quick message to the world.” He then asked his son, “What do we wanna say?”

Sinclair said, “We wanna say that as many ways as the Coronavirus can be hurting us, it’s also helping us in more ways than it’s hurting us.” He further added, “And way number one, it’s making us feel like a global family. We’re all connected in a way.” He further said, “Reason number two, we’re thinking about the things we didn’t need but now we’re thinking about…we’re not thinking about the Coronavirus because well, we believe that we’re going to be OK. We’re thinking about other things, like how can we help the world and how can we help each other.”

