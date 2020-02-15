The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Call Rashami Desai 'the Only Saving Grace' Of The Show

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai is receiving strong support from ardent fans on Twitter. Read below to check out netizens' support for Rashami on Twitter.

bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 will come to a close soon and the winner will take home the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy. The current season has garnered a lot of attention from viewers and also impressed long time Bigg Boss fans. But one contestant did see an uproar of support from fans on the internet, especially so after they watched her journey video that documented her experiences in the house. Rashami Desai, who is one of the Bigg Boss 13 finalists, can be seen receiving a plethora of positive messages on the internet by netizens who feel Rashami Desai should win Bigg Boss 13. Check out their reactions below:

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 finale: Rashami Desai gets emotional as she is reminded of Arhaan’s betrayal

Rashami Desai receives a bundle of praise by Bigg Boss fans on Twitter

Also read: Rashami Desai may take home 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy; Here’s a look at her net worth

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reveals Rashami Desai had 'blocked' his number

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother wishes her on birthday, manager slams Arhaan Khan

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Birthday girl Rashami Desai deserves 'True Friend' tag 

Image courtesy - Rashami Desai Instagram

 

 

