Bigg Boss 13: Fans Call Rashami Desai 'the Only Saving Grace' Of The Show

Bigg Boss 13 will come to a close soon and the winner will take home the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy. The current season has garnered a lot of attention from viewers and also impressed long time Bigg Boss fans. But one contestant did see an uproar of support from fans on the internet, especially so after they watched her journey video that documented her experiences in the house. Rashami Desai, who is one of the Bigg Boss 13 finalists, can be seen receiving a plethora of positive messages on the internet by netizens who feel Rashami Desai should win Bigg Boss 13. Check out their reactions below:

Rashami Desai receives a bundle of praise by Bigg Boss fans on Twitter

Rashami Desai has shown all of us, how a winner should be.



Mature, sensible,dignified, loyal, fighter and never die attitude.

The only saving grace of @biggboss .



She completely deserves to WIN!#RashamiDesai — Aayushi Rathi (@AayushiRathi10) February 14, 2020

#RashamiDesai is someone who is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. She is a rare beauty that many may come across and yet only a few will recognize and appreciate. She is a pure hearted soul who loves others in abundance. Someone that is true to one and all. pic.twitter.com/Hhevf0xhIR — koena Mitra Army (@KoenaMitraWorld) February 14, 2020

Omg What a Classy Journey of #RashamiDesai😍



The Best one among All🔥



Her Journey Video was Full of:



✔Positivity

✔Emotions

✔Love

✔Friendships

✔HeartBroken



But Others Journey was full of Negativity, Abusing & Violence.



So only #Rashami Deserve to Win pic.twitter.com/GCCQUjPSb9 — 😇Aarohi sharma😎 (@Aarohi267sharma) February 14, 2020

I loved rashami journey video it was soo good except chomu or sid ka jo part tha but overall i loved it ..#RashamiDesai #BB13 #BiggBos13 — RashamiFTW (@Shanza43822181) February 14, 2020

I really lived when Bigg Boss used the words GRACE AND DIGNITY for our queen #RashamiDesai ... It clears that BIGGBOSS also read tweets😂😂#RashamiDesaiForTheWin #AsliFans

#biggboss13 — Fanbigboss (@Fanbigboss1) February 14, 2020

Image courtesy - Rashami Desai Instagram

