Wattpad Associates With MediaCorp For 'Slow Dancing' Series Adaptation

Popular Singaporean public broadcasting conglomerate MediaCorp is collaborating with the online story community Wattpad. According to reports, the news regarding the first partnership project was announced on the first day of Asia Television Forum in the country of Singapore. The duo is all set to create a series on Noelle’s Slow Dancing. The Singaporean writer’s adaptation will be made in a series of six-part. The show based on the romantic story will premiere under the label of Lights.Camera on MediaCorp’s Toggle or meWATCH Digital Entertainment Service. Furthermore, the show will come on Channel 5 of MediaCorp every Tuesday at 9:30 pm, according to a report.

When will the romantic drama series premiere?

This alliance focusses on MediaCorp’s target to produce enthralling content by grabbing the opportunity of soaking great stories from creative communities which go beyond commercial films and series. Besides, it has also built a platform for innovative next-generation writers and inspire them. The production of the Slow Dancing adaptation will kick-start in March 2020 under the banner of MediaCorp Studios. Moreover, the series will launch in August 2020.

The plot of Slow Dancing

The plot of Slow Dancing revolves around a multi-billionaire Kaden who temporarily becomes blind after an unfortunate car accident. The protagonist of the story Isla has a huge crush on Kaden since she witnessed him at her sweet-sixteenth birthday function in a masterclass on slow dancing. She visits the blind Kaden and poses as his partner.

About the collaboration

The collaboration is the perfect blend of Wattpad’s data-driven approach and mastery in content with MediaCorp’s production skill. Slow Dancing has been quite popular on Wattpad with more than 4,00,000 votes from fans and even more than 9.5 million reads till now, as per reports. Moreover, the Wattpad author Noelle has more than 243000 followers and has submitted 17 stories which have garnered more than 45 million views to date.

