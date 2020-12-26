Why Does Steve Trevor Look Different At The Start Of 'Wonder Woman 1984'?

Wonder Woman 1984 is a movie filled with exciting scenes and actors. Fans see Kristen Wigg as Barbara, who turns into a Cheetah and then tries to kill Diana. But the most interesting of all is the return of Captian Steve Trevor. The man who makes a comeback into Diana's life doesn't exactly look like the actor who plays him - Chris Pine. So why is that? Why does Steve Trevor look different at the start of the film? Read ahead to know more:

Why does Steve Trevor look different at the start of the film?

This article contains major spoilers of the film. The film starts with the introduction of Diana Prince who is actually the Wonder Woman who has been fighting crime and keeping everyone safe. The movie, as the name suggests, is set years after WWII and shows the year 1984. Diana, apart from keeping people safe, works as a senior anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

She then gets hold a rock, The Dreamstone, that grants people their wishes. So unknowingly, Diana wishes for her lover and boyfriend Steve Trevors to return. Fans must remember that he got killed in the 2017 Wonder Woman movie while trying to save humanity. So he makes a comeback in the film, as the Dreamstone grants Diana her wish. But as Steve's body has been destroyed in the previous war, his soul appears in the body of another man. This role is played by Hallmark actor Kristoffer Polaha.

But when Diana realises that the man in the body is actually Steve, all she can see now is Steve and thus the man transforms into Chris Pine in the eyes of Diana. This is why Steve looks different at the start of the film.

Does Steve die in Wonder Woman 1984?

Yes, Steve dies in WW84. This is because the Dreamstone is actually an evil rock and the only way one can get rid of its evil is to renounce their wish. Diana wished for Steve's return but because of this, she lost all her powers. So in order to help her regain her power and restore peace, she renounces her wish and Steve once again disappears or dies.

