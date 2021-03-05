What Happened To Seann William Scott Aka Steve Stifler Of 'American Pie' Franchise?

American actor, comedian, and producer, Seann William Scott is known for his role as Stifler in the American Pie Series. The actor made his debut in 1999 with American Pie and later worked in several other movies including Role Models, Goon, Road Trip, and Goon: Last Of The Enforcers. The actor who has worked in several teen-oriented entertainments is now hardly seen on screen. The fans of the actor often have the question 'What happened to Seann William Scott?'

Also Read | Mike Elliott Reveals The Changes He Made To Make 'American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules'

What happened to Seann William Scott?

Seann William Scott, who gained popularity with his obnoxious but harmless bully character Stifler in the American Pie series found more similar roles in Hollywood. Scott also appeared in Final Destination and Dude, Where's My Car? co-starring Ashton Kutcher and was known for his teenage character. There appear to be several reasons why Scott got the lead role in only five movies after American Pie Reunion.

Also Read | 'American Pie Girls Rules' Cast: Know Who Starred In The 9th Installation Of The Franchise

It was reported that the actor was dealing with some personal issues and had to get admitted to rehab for 30 days. After spending 30 days in rehab, the actor went off to shoot for American Pie Reunion. Moreover, when the actor tried his hand in action films, it turned out to be a flop. Scott worked in 2003's Bulletproof Monk which faced a huge loss at the box office. After Bulletproof Monk, the actor returned to comedy and played the role of Bo Duke in The Dukes Of Hazard which also did not gain much popularity.

Also Read | American Pie Movie 'Girls' Rule' Hitting Netflix Soon, Watch Trailer Here

The actor's attempt at drama in Courteney Cox's directorial Just Before I Go also did not capture much attention. Although the actor is not much seen, he has given a voiceover in several animated films including 2006's Ice Age: The Meltdown. The actor was last seen in the drama/thriller Already Gone written and directed by Christopher Kenneally in 2019 and in the series Lethal Weapon.

Image Source: A still from Lethal Weapon

Seann William Scott's movies

Seann William Scott's movie list includes Role Models, Goon, Road Trip, Final Destination, Evolution, Mr. Woocock, Evolution, and Bloodline. Reportedly, Seann William Scott's net worth is estimated to be US$ 25 million. The actor got married to Olivia Korenberg in 2019.

Also Read | Did You Know Eugene Levy From Schitt's Creek Played 2 Different Roles Father Of The Bride?

Image Source: A still from Lethal Weapon

Disclaimer | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports concerning the actor. Republicworld does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the trivia.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.