What Happened To Tiny Lister? How Did The Wrestler Pass Away? Know In Detail

Hollywood actor and wrestler Thomas Lister Jr or Tiny Lister passed away at his home on December 10, 2020, Thursday. According to a report by CNN Entertainment, his manager Cindy Cowan revealed that the star was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. She added that Tiny Lister started feeling sick a week before; however, his symptoms reportedly got bad, quickly, as the actor could not breathe and felt weak. Here is everything you need to know about the 62-year-old wrestler Tiny Lister's death. Check out:

What happened to Tiny Lister?

How did Tiny Lister die?

Thomas Lister Jr or Tiny Lister's death sent a shockwave in the industry. According to his manager Cindy Cowan, the actor was suffereing from COVID-19 symptoms, which got worse in some time.

Tiny Lister was famous for his role of Deebo in the Friday movie franchise alongside Ice Cube, acclaimed rapper. Additionally, he had appeared with Hulk Hogan in No Holds Barred, which is a World Wrestling Entertainment movie. As per the report, the star had to visit the set for a new flick, the previous week. However, he cancelled the same after feeling quite sick and having difficulty in breathing, as per his manager. Cowan explained how seriously he took his work and did not miss movies.

Cindy Cowan also revealed that Thomas Lister Jr had to cancel plans for a panel, which was scheduled on Wednesday for a television festival via Zoom. She added that her assistant went to the actor’s place to check on him and carried vitamins and antibiotics with her. Moreover, Tiny Lister’s family members also started calling him on Wednesday night. But all their calls went unanswered, she said.

So, the next day, on Thursday, one of the Lister’s friend went to his house and called the cops for their assistance, when nobody answered the door. They finally entered the place, only to find him dead. As per the report, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Tiny Lister's death appeared to be because of natural causes. But the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner would determine the same, considering his demise to be under investigation.

