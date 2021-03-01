What Is Taylor Simon Ledward's Ethnicity? Here's More About Chadwick Boseman's Wife

Golden Globes 2021, was one of the most unique award shows ever hosted. The Golden Globes 2021 ceremony was held on Monday, March 1 and it took place from both Los Angeles and New York, with nominees taking part from locations around the world. The show was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The award locations were the Rainbow Room in New York and Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, respectively. While the event did feature some A-list Hollywood actors, others who were not present in New York or Los Angeles, joined the event via video chats. One of the people who joined the ceremony through video chat was late actor Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward. Find out what is Taylor Simone Ledward’s ethnicity?

Read | 'Nevermind': Kaley Cuoco celebrates loss at 'Golden Globes' with pizza, cake and champagne

Taylor Simone Ledward's ethnicity

Taylor Simone Ledward is an American Singer. She gained worldwide recognition after the news of her relationship with Boseman surfaced. However, on August 28, 2020, fans worldwide mourned the loss of T’challa Chadwick Boseman, after he passed away after a four-year-long battle with cancer. According to a report in Screenrant, 43 year old Boseman’s family revealed that Simone Ledward and Boseman had married a month before his death, in a private ceremony. They had been dating since 2015 and had reportedly gotten engaged in 2019. Another report in People Magazine reveals that Taylor was born in Los Angeles, California. Chadwick Boseman's wife holds American nationality but like her late husband, Ledward is of African-American descent.

Read | Golden Globes 2021: Gillian Anderson wins for her role as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

Chadwick Boseman Golden Globes 2021

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Golden Globes on March 1, for his performance as the strong-willed trumpet player Levee in the musical period drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf and gave a heartfelt speech as she fought back tears. In her speech she said, “He (Chadwick) would thank god, he would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team, on and offset. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring. Something that would amplify that voice inside all of us that tells you, you can (do it), that helps you to keep going. And I don’t have his words. And honey, you keep them coming.” This was the first Golden Globe win for Boseman, who had achieved global stardom as King T’Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda in the Marvel Universe.

Read | Did Al Pacino fall asleep at Golden Globes 2021? See video here

Read | Borat 2 babysitter Jeanise Jones surprises all with her Golden Globes appearance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.