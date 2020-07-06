What Sylvester Stallone Has Been Up To This Weekend? Check Details Here

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most iconic action heroes in Hollywood. He has delivered several hit performances throughout his career. The actor has been a part of a wide range of films and has played various kinds of roles throughout his career. He has won several awards and accolades throughout his acting career including Academy Film Awards, People's Choice Awards, among others.

The actor, who is celebrating his 74th birthday today, is an avid social media user. He frequently updates fans about his daily activities. With all that said now, read to know what Sylvester Stallone has been up to this weekend:

What Slyvester Stallone has been up to this weekend?

Sylvester Stallone often updates his fans about his daily activities, and his upcoming projects through Instagram. That is one of the major reasons why the fans stay glued to his Instagram. This weekend, the actor shared pictures from his movie, Rambo: Last Blood. The actor even shared fans' reaction on the extended cut of the movie.

In the bunch of pictures shared by the actor, the first post features stills from the movie, the second and third post shared features one of the fans' comments on the extended cut. Sylvester Stallone accompanied the post with a caption. Have a look:

The actor shared yet another post this weekend, where he celebrated the Independence Day of America. He shared a painting of a man holding the American flag and he captioned the post, ''Happy birthday !!Keep Punching America!''. The post shared by Sylvester Stallone managed to earn 231k views on Instagram. Have a look:

On the work front, Sylvester Stallone is yet to announce his upcoming projects. The actor was last seen in Rambo: Last Blood, which was directed by Adrian Grunberg and produced by Avi Lerner, Kevin King Templeton, Yariv Lerner, Les Weldon. The action film features Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Joaquín Cosío, Oscar Jaenada in key roles.

The movie garnered widespread acclaim for several factors including the cinematography, actors' performances, and action sequences. The film was digitally released on December 3, 2019, and the international version of the film titled Rambo: Last Blood Extended Cut released on Amazon Prime Video in the month of May 2020.

