Gippy Grewal Drops His Latest Song 'Vair'; Check Full Details

Gippy Grewal is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi film industry. Grewal recently released his new song titled Vair and the song has garnered widespread attention from the audience. Read on to know more details:

Gippy Grewal dropped his new song 'Vair'

Gippy Grewal has dropped several hit songs amid the lockdown; the latest one is titled Vair. The singer took to Instagram to announce the release of the new song. In the post shared by Gippy Grewal, the singer added a clip that gave fans a glimpse of the music video. Gippy Grewal even shared some other details along with the clip about the singer, producer, and more. The song sung by Gippy Grewal is penned by Rav Hanjra and the music is composed by Snappy. The song is produced under the label name, Navrattan Music, by Himansh Verma. Check out the post shared by Gippy Grewal on Instagram:

The full song was released on YouTube on the official channel of Navrattan Music. The song is a fusion of Punjabi bhangra beats with a mix of urban vibes. Baljit Singh Deo has worked on the music video of Gippy Grewal's latest song. The music video features some of the catchiest bhangra moves. The new music video managed to earn over a whopping 5.7 million views on YouTube.

Before releasing the song officially, a teaser was also released. The teaser managed to garner 288k views on YouTube. Have a look at the teaser of Gippy Grewal's Vair.

On the professional front, Gippy Grewal has several upcoming projects. The actor will next be seen in Maa, Manje Bistre 3, and Paani Ch Madhaani. The actor announced the news of his upcoming movie titled, Paani Cha Madhaani on Instagram. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and the actor announced that his upcoming movie would be released in the year 2021. The film will also feature one of the most popular actors in the Punjabi film industry, Neeru Bajwa. Viewers will get to see Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa sharing screen space after a long time.

