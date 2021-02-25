What Time Does 'Crazy About Her' Release On Netflix? Here's All About The Spanish Comedy

Crazy About Her is Netflix’s brand new dark comedy film. Fans have been talking about this comedy-drama film ever since its trailer was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel on February 1, 2021. The trailer has garnered over 400,000 views and the anticipation around the film has skyrocketed. Find out what time does Crazy About Her release on Netflix.

What time does Crazy About Her release on Netflix?

Crazy About Her release date is February 26. Like all other Netflix films and shows Crazy About Her release time will be 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch this Netflix original at 8:00 AM BST, while Crazy About Her release time for Indian viewers will be 12:30 PM IST. Australian viewers will be able to watch the film of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST.

Netflix subscribers should know that despite the fact that all Netflix shows and films release more or less at the same time, the release timings are subject to change. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Netflix usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time and hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

Crazy About Her: The premise

Crazy About Her revolves around the story of two wild souls who spend one wild night together after meeting each other at a disco. Adri played by Alvaro Cervantes, starts falling for Carla (Susana Abaitua) after their one night stand, despite the fact that they both agreed that it would just be a one night stand. As his crush intensifies, he sets out to find Carla. However, it turns out that apart from her name, he doesn’t know much else about her.

During one of his frantic attempts to find her, he comes to know that Carla is a patient at a psychiatric facility. Adri then makes his way into the facility, trying to get in touch with Carla. However, he soon realizes that life with her Carla is going to be far from normal as she is suffering from manic depression.

Crazy About Her: The Cast

Álvaro Cervantes

Susana Abaitua

Luis Zahera

Clara Segura

Aixa Villagrán

Paula Malia

Nil Cardoner

Txell Aixendri

Alberto San Juan

