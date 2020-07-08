What Time Does 'Japan Sinks 2020' Release On Netflix? Check Out Date And Time

Japan Sink: 2020 is an upcoming animated disaster movie that is set to release on Netflix on July 09, 2020. Japan Sink: 2020 is directed by Masaaki Yuasa, the same man who directed Netflix's anime special Devilman Crybaby. The anime movie is based on a bestselling science fiction novel by Sakyo Komatsu. Japan Sink: 2020 will release at different times depending on your country. Here is the time at which Japan Sink: 2020 movie will release on Netflix.

What time does Japan Sinks 2020 release on Netflix

Above is the official trailer for Japan Sink: 2020 that was shared on Netflix's Youtube channel. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix on July 09, 2020. Usually, Netflix shows release at 3 AM Eastern Time or 12 AM Pacific time. This release date is common for all countries. However, due to different time zones, the time differs from country to country.

In Indian Standard Time, Japan Sink: 2020 release time will be at 12:30 PM. In Japan, Japan Sink: 2020 movie will release at 4:00 AM Tokyo Time, on July 10, 2020. The movie will be available for streaming in most countries.

What is Japan Sinks: 2020 about?

Japan Sink: 2020 is a disaster movie that tells the story of how Japan sinks into the ocean. An ordinary family tries its best to survive as a series of earthquakes destroy the islands of Japan. The movie is based on the book of the same name, written by Sakyo Komatsu and published in 1973.

The movie is directed by the same man who made Devilman Crybaby, Masaaki Yuasa. Devilman Crybaby was a massive success for Netflix and was critically acclaimed by fans and critics. Thanks to the success of anime shows like Devilman Crybaby, Netflix is releasing a lot more animated content. Another popular animated show on Netflix is the Castlevania series, which is based on the Nintendo Castlevania games.

Netflix also recently released another Japanese show, titled Ju-On Origins. This show was a prequel to the Grudge franchise that is popular in Japan and America. Ju-On Origins was also Netflix's first Japanese Horror Original show.

