PUBG Season 9 Release Date: What Time Does New Season Start?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG has come a long way since releasing over three years ago in March 2017. The battle royale title has seen significant growth over the years and it continues to evolve by introducing new content and features for the fans. Developers at PUBG Mobile have also brought many exciting seasons in the past, all of which included a new battle pass along with numerous unlockables and rewards. Game developers are now set to introduce Season 9 of the game which will soon roll out.

PUBG Season 9 release date

The next season of PUBG will be released on October 21. However, if you are a console owner, you will need to wait until October 29 for the season to arrive on your gaming platform. The PUBG Season 9 will last for about two months and feature a wide array of new content including a new event mode and two battle passes.

PUBG Season 9 start time

Developers at PUBG haven't revealed the exact time for when the update will be rolled out. The PUBG Season 7 update was set for 7 PM PT, so you can expect the new update to roll out around the same time.

PUBG new map

Fans will get to dive into a new map called Paramo when the PUBG Season 9 rolls out. It is essentially a volcano-themed map that features some fog-covered highlands along with several other elements. However, it will relatively be a smaller map compared to other popular maps we have seen in the past. However, it is highly dynamic, which is one of the reasons there's so much hype around it. Officials at PUBG also releases a short teaser to give fans a glimpse of the new PUBG map.

PUBG Season 9 to bring two Battle Passes

The new PUBG Season 9 will bring two Battle Passes for fans. Both passes will be released in two separate updates and allow users to earn a range of exciting rewards exclusive to the season. The first pass will be available with the PUBG update 9.1, while the second pass will be added with a PUBG update 9.2. However, if you purchase the first pass, you won't have to get the second one as it will be included in the package.

Image credits: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds